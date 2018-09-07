Digital Process Automation Market Size to reach $14.0 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Digital Process Automation Market size is expected to reach $14.0 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Solution Market Size by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Sales Process Automation market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Market by Business Function in 2017. The Supply Chain Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Claims Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during (2018 – 2024).

The Manufacturing market dominated the Global Digital Process Automation Market Size by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Transportation & Logistics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/digital-process-automation-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Open Text Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Nintex Global Limited, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Global Digital Process Automation Market Size Segmentation

By Component Type

Solution

Services

Professional

Managed

By Business Function

Sales Process Automation

Marketing Automation

Supply Chain Automation

Claims Automation

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Telecom & IT

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Open Text Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Software AG

Nintex Global Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

