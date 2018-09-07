Fairfax Internet Marketing Firm Discuss Dental SEO Marketing In 2018

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) September 7, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax dental marketing firm, recently published a blog discussing the state of dental SEO marketing in 2018. Few dental practices are using SEO marketing in their strategies, providing those that do with a clear advantage.

SEO, or search engine optimization, involves embedding keywords that people type into search engines into the content of websites to make those sites easier to find. Dentists who do not use this form of marketing typically turn to traditional forms of advertising, such as television and print ads, or paid digital ads. However, these marketing tools are becoming less effective over time. People tend to ignore the ads they see while going about their daily routines, and they often consider paid online ads to be untrustworthy. Many online ads require buyers to pay a set fee for each click, and because the number of clicks an ad may get is difficult to estimate, these ads can be disruptive to your budget.

SEO is an effective and affordable marketing strategy. Sites that use SEO tend to rank higher in search results, helping your practice gain better online visibility. Highly-ranked sites are often seen as the most credible and relevant to users’ needs. Most users do not click past the first page of results, and ranking high enough to appear on the first page can therefore help boost traffic to your site. People who view your site after seeing its link in search results are also more likely to become patients, as they have already searched for terms that led them to your site, showing that they have a strong interest in your services. SEO can also help dental practices develop content that contains more relevant information for their audiences. By matching your content to popular search terms, you show that your practice understands patients’ needs and has the knowledge to meet those needs, which helps patients and fellow dentists alike view your practice as an industry leader.

321 Web Marketing is a Northern Virginia-based agency that creates SEO-focused marketing campaigns for dental practices of all sizes. Its team of skilled marketers conducts intensive research into your local market to determine the best keywords and strategies for your customized dental marketing plan. The agency continues to monitor plans after they have been launched to ensure that each client’s marketing goals are being met. 321 Web Marketing can be contacted at 703-810-7557 or online at https://www.321WebMarketing.com. The agency is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030

