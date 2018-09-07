Global Solar Mobile Charger Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Growing awareness about utilizing renewable energy resources and cohesive government policies are likely to fuel the global solar mobile charger market”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global solar mobile charger market. According to OMR analysis, the global solar charger market is expected to grow at a significantly during the forecast period 2018-2023. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing use of solar mobile charger in escalating electric vehicle market globally. The global solar mobile charger market can be bifurcated into by panel types which can be further segmented into mono-crystalline solar charger, poly-crystalline solar charger, amorphous solar charger, and hybrid solar charger; by application which can be segmented into individual consumers, transportation, and military; by charger type which can be further segmented into solar trickle charger, clamshell solar charger, folding solar charger, and backpack solar charger and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Solar mobile charger convert sunlight into energy/electricity. They are an alternative to conventional mobile phone chargers. Moreover, some of the solar mobile chargers obtain energy from the electronic wall outlet. The market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to growing consumer awareness towards environment and adoption of energy efficient products. Growing consumer awareness towards environment and rising adoption of energy efficient products are likely to support the market growth in the forecast period. The market is expected to witness growth in the adoption of products functioning on renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy owing to the innovative technological advancements in energy resources such as enhanced battery capabilities. Portable solar charger has turned out to be an alternative and efficient way of charging as compared to conventional charger as a part of this evolution. However, factors such as high initial investment cost of the solar mobile charger are hampering the market growth. Also, most of the solar charger charges using solar energy only which restricts the application of these charger during night, if drained out. Besides this, the market is expected to have enormous opportunities including increasing electric vehicles market, and government policies for promoting solar energy.

On the basis of geography, the solar mobile charger is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America region dominates the global solar mobile charger market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Market is expected to grow at higher rate in Asia Pacific region owing to countries like Japan and emerging economies like India, China, and South Korea. China approximately produces 130.4 GW of solar energy annually followed by Japan (63.3 GW) and India (57.4 GW) in APAC region. North America and Europe markets are expected to grow modestly during the forecast period. The global solar mobile charger market includes some major key players such as All Powers, Ancher Technology Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Ecoflow tech, First Solar, Inc., Goal Zero LLC., Jinko Solar, Ravpower, Inc., Solartab Ltd., Solio, Inc. and Sunpower Corporation.

