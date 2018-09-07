Mobile Accessories Market Revenue and Growth Rate Research Report 2018

Mobile Accessories Global Market – Overview

The mobile accessories market has seen rapid surge in the past few years. As the companies are coming up with new technologies such as fast charging, demand for the portable mobile products are increasing rapidly. Portable mobile accessories help to enhance the mobile experience of the customer by providing additional products which can be attached with their smartphones and can be used in various application areas such as enhancing music experience or protecting the mobile by use of protectors. Portable speaker, power banks and Bluetooth earphones and headphones are some of the highest revenue generating product for mobile accessories.

Rich supply chain and growing reach of e-commerce in terms of making the product availability and delivery is expected to play a major role in the growth of Mobile Accessories Market whereas easy affordability products is also expected to help in the demand creation of the product. Other major driving force of mobile accessories includes urbanization across regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific is also expected to fuel the market of mobile devices as well as mobile accessories.

Segments:

Global Mobile Accessories Market has been segmented on the Basis of Products, Distribution Channel and Price Range. The Product includes Headphone/earphone, Protective Cases, Power Bank, Portable Speakers among others. Distribution Channel are Online, Offline among Others. Price Range include Premium, Medium, and Low.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Accessories are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Griffin Technology (U.S.), Otter Products, LLC (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

Mobile Accessories Global Market – Regional Analysis

India and China are some of the major demand generators for the mobile accessories market on the global scale. Increasing number of mobile phones in Asia Pacific region is one of the major region which helps the region to create huge demand for the mobile accessories products. Also, huge number of manufacturing companies in China, Taiwan and Japan is also helping the market of mobile accessories in Asia Pacific to hold the top position in the market. North America stood second highest market for mobile accessories due to high per capita income and presence countries such as of U.S and Canada in the region. U.S. being a technology leader creates huge demand for the products such as Bluetooth earphones and headphones, high capacity power banks and portable speakers. Europe is expected to be the third largest market for the mobile accessories. Presence of huge number of developed countries in Europe region and increasing number of smartphone users in the region is creating the demand for mobile accessories in Europe. Major demand from European countries for mobile accessories includes power banks, wireless connectivity enabled earphones and headphones and display protectors.

Intended Audience

Accessories Manufacturers

Smartphone Accessories Suppliers

Phone case and display protector manufacturers

E-commerce and Retail

Portable battery manufacturers

