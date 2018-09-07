ol Free Beer Market : Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024

Alcohol Free Beer Market: Forecasts by Product Type (Alcohol Free and 0.5% Alcohol), by Manufacturing Process (Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum, Boiling and Others): Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most attractive market for alcohol free Beer market during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Introduction to Alcohol Free Beer Industry:

Now these days, there is high demand for alcohol free beer which is also known as non-alcoholic beer. Alcohol free beer contents very small amount of alcohol, approximately or below 0.5%. There are some rules and regulation in some countries for content of alcohol in alcohol free beer and according to these rules, content of alcohol has to be less than 0.05% in alcohol free beer. There are two ways of manufacturing process for alcohol free beer; first one is after fermentation we can remove alcohol and second one is we can stop alcohol formation during fermentation process.

Market Dynamics for Alcohol Free Beer industry:

The global alcohol free beer market is growing with fastest growth rate as compare to alcoholic beer due to increasing trends of healthy diet and the reason behind of this is, alcohol free beer contains very low amount of calories than alcoholic beer so it leads very low amount of calories intake as part of healthy diet. Alcohol free beer Moreover, the factors responsible for growth of alcohol free beer market are like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for alcohol free beer. However, stringent rules & regulation may affect the growth of alcohol free beer market. Nonetheless, untapped market, increasing investment in research and development and technological advancement are expected to generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Alcohol Free Beer Market: Segment Overview

On the basis of product type, the market of alcohol free beer market is classified into alcohol free and 0.5% alcohol. In 2017, alcohol free segment dominated the market with high market share as compare to 0.5% alcohol. In forecast period, alcohol free segment is expected to grow at significant growth rate and maintain its dominance.

On the basis of manufacturing process, alcohol free beer market is classified into reverse osmosis, vacuum, boiling and others. Reverse osmosis segment was dominated the market with largest market share in 2017 and it is expected to show noticeable growth rate in forecast period. Reverse technology process is used to removing alcohol by using diafiltration mode; due to this it is possible to get beer with low alcohol content.

On the basis of regional, market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America dominated the market with high market share due to high price as compared to other region. With new technological advancement and increased research and development expenditure, North America alcohol free market is expected to show dominance in coming years. China alcohol free beer market is dominated in Asia pacific region due to high consumption rate and new product launch.

This Report Segment of Global Alcohol-Free Beer Market as follows:

Global Alcohol Free Beer Market: By Product Type

Alcohol Free

0.5% Alcohol

Global Alcohol Free Beer Market: By Manufacturing Process Type

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum

Boiling

Others

Global Alcohol Free Beer Market: By Region

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe

U.K. Germany France Italy Denmark Belgium Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa