StumbelBloc – Revolutionary Product for a Quick & an Affordable Construction

The aim of StumbelBloc has always been to provide people with limited skills and means, an affordable and convenient option, for building their dream home. Their unique approach to building and construction has given birth to the unique StumbelBloc plastic mould and block that has been changing the face of construction throughout South Africa.

Developed with an aim to empower local communities, the StumbelBloc has already gained recognition and success in South Africa. Now, StumbelBloc is ready to penetrate the worldwide market.

Application of the StumbelBloc Mould:

The StumbelBloc mould and block provide a unique construction method that can be practised by unskilled labour at a faster pace than most conventional construction methods. Using the StumbelBloc plastic mould, blocks with a hollow core can be created on-site employing basic manual labour. The block creation process does not require any external energy source and can be executed within 48 hours.

What is notable about the method is the pace at which the blocks are created. An average unskilled labour can create up to 64 blocks daily employing only traditional, hand-mixing methods. This number can go up to 250 blocks a day if some basic tools and external power is used by four labourers only.

Building with the Blocks:

The StumbelBloc blocks, created using the StumbelBloc mould are interlocking in nature. This makes them self-aligning and self-levelling, simplifying the construction process. With these blocks, the building process becomes as simple as stacking kid’s blocks on top of each other.

To create the blocks, the plastic moulds are filled with a concrete mix. After the mix has dried, it is removed from the mould to obtain a hollow core block. The unique interlocking design of the block aids easy construction rendering a fast, strong and cheap construction method.

The blocks can be used to build a structure to roof height, within the short span of a single day. The structure created is strong and can take a full load-bearing instantly. The blocks have been successfully used to construct strong and durable boundary walls, houses and dwellings throughout South Africa.

The on-site creation of the block by unskilled labourers makes it affordable by minimising the transportation and production costs. It also reduces the environmental impact by diminishing the carbon footprint.

For more information, please visit http://stumbelbloc.com/

About Us:

StumbleBloc was developed by Andre Esterhuizen after extensive experimentation. With vast experience in the construction industry, Andre realised the pressing need for an affordable and simple building solution. He developed the StumbleBloc with an aim to offer provide an effective solution to the building problems faced by South Africans with limited skills and means, enabling them to construct their home in a cost-effective manner.

Contact:

Milnerton Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: (021) 5511011