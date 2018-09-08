Infographic Showing the Sights, Sounds and Flavors of Lititz, Pennsylvania

Lititz, PA, 07 September 2018 — Lititz, Pennsylvania is a special place with deep, proud roots. It is also very much alive today with exciting things to delight the eyes, ears, and of course, the taste buds.

Today an infographic informs about the Sights, Sounds, and Flavors of Lititz, Pennsylvania. Read about the sights, small-town shopping along with festivals & special events. According to the infographic, Lititz may just be the biggest little rock ‘n’ roll town in America. In 1996 Roy & Gene Clair built their first speakers and put speakers and put Lititz on the music industry map.

The infographic highlights the Wilbur Chocolate Store as a top destination for both local and visiting „chocoholics”. When it comes to beer, Lititz is home to the Bull’s Head Public House, named the Best Beer Bar in America by USA Today. What goes great with both chocolate and beer? Pretzels have a long history in Lititz reaching back to the mid-1700s.

About Wilbur Chocolate – An American Original since 1884. We have been making fine, high quality chocolate and confectionery products for the Confectionery, Bakery and Dairy industries for over 125 years and our signature Wilbur Bud has been enjoyed by chocolate lovers since 1894. Together with farmers, customers, governments, and communities, the Wilbur Chocolate company helps people thrive by applying experience and insight that span 150 years.

Contact:

Wilbur Chocolate Company

45 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

Phone: 1-888-294-5287

info@wilburbuds.com

http://www.wilburbuds.com