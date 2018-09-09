BodyPeaceUniversity.com Founder Dr. Felicia Clark Talks about Pink Tax and False Advertising

9 September 2018 – BodyPeaceUniversity.com founder Dr. Felicia Clark exposes Pink Tax products and promotes non toxic makeup that is health inducing and eco-friendly.

Classic beauty standards have long since have been overturned and new, at times bizarre and non-realistic tendencies arise on a daily basis. Cosmetic market is filled with all kinds of products claiming to deliver the ultimate experience and to enhance appearance in a positive way with no side effects whatsoever. Unfortunately, though, even some of the more popular brands and companies are in truth driven by pure greed and thus produce inferior and even harmful products.

BodyPeaceUniversity.com founder Dr. Felicia Clark is exposing the Pink Tax products for not only offering sub-standard, poor quality items, but also for being genuinely harmful for health. The company’s products are known for producing allergic reactions, skin irritation and even much more severe consequences. Dr. Clark is no stranger when it comes to life-altering experiences – she overcame cancer and is now a successful math curriculum developer as well as a top plus-size model, so she is particularly interested in making people see just how crucial it really is to adhere to reliable and time proven products that will not cause any issues at all. Only natural non toxic products actually facilitate good health instead of hiding it behind poor quality makeup that is also harmful for the skin in many more ways than one. Furthermore, Dr. Clark also comments and delves deeper on the subject of modern beauty standards, which are, let us say, unrealistic, to say the least. Regretfully, motion pictures, video games, even books now have in habit to paint their female characters as super sexual, incredibly fit and glossy magazine models, concealing the fact that the characters we see are designed by entire teams of marketing specialists, looking for new ways to promote their sports nutrition, beauty products and other useless garbage.

While it is not the first time Pink Tax was accused of false advertising and literal, though hidden, body shaming. However, Dr. Clark delivers some great points that will prove to be extremely useful for both industry experts and consumers who did not make their minds yet.

BodyPeaceUniversity.com founder Dr. Felicia Clark actually survived cancer and flourished in both spiritual and physical sense of the word. She is a known author, her Huffington Post blog is extremely popular and she explore only natural cosmetics from all-natural ingredients.

