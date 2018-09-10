Anti-depressants Drugs and Therapies Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2026

Anti-depressants drugs are the medications that can help to relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety disorders, dysthymia, chronic depression as well as others conditions. The drug main aim and work is to collect chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain which are responsible for changes in mood and behavior of a person.

Based on drugs type, the global anti-depressants drugs and therapies market can be classified into serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic anti-depressants, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, noradrenaline and others. The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market because it is most effectively prescribed by the doctors to treat depression for its less side effect. In terms of therapies, the market can be segmented into electroconvulsive therapy, cognitive behavior therapy, rational-emotive behavior therapy and others. The cognitive behavior therapy segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market because it is easily applicable to all type of depression patients. In terms of distribution channels, the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for considerable share of the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market during the forecast period because frequent checkup is required to monitor the drug effect in the body, so more frequently hospital visit is required.

Rise in population of depression is increasing due to various factor like stress, sleep disorder, serious illness, major like events, substance abuse etc. which is the major factor driving the antidepressants drugs and therapies market. According to WHO data, the total number of people living with depression increased by 18.4% between 2005 to 2015. Moreover, rising awareness about depression a medical condition is also projected to drive the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market. However, high cost of depression therapy and lack of medical insurance coverage are anticipated to hamper the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market in the next few years during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global anti-depressants drugs and therapies market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global anti-depressants drugs and therapies market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global anti-depressants drugs and therapies market during the forecast period due to rise in number of depression population. According to report of Central for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of people using anti-depressant drugs in the U.S. rose from 7.7% in 2002 to 12.7% in 2014. In European region, every year a wide population are effected with any type of depression due to factor like serious illness and others. According to WHO data, almost each year 25% of the European population suffer from depression or anxiety and this is projected to propel the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market in the region. Depression is one of the leading cause of disability and account 7% of disability is due to depression in South East Asia region. According to WHO report 2017, more than 83 million people suffer from depression in South East Asian region and this is one of the factor that is expected to drive the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market in Asia Pacific region. Increase in prevalence of depression in adult population, availability of modern diagnostic procedures, and improved health care infrastructure are likely to drive the anti-depressants drugs and therapies market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global anti-depressants drugs and therapies market include Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Forest Laboratories among others.

