Commercial Airport Lighting Market Innovations, Trends & Demand Forecasts to 2025

10th September 2018 – The Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the safety of aircraft and passengers. In addition, the demand for cost-effective lighting, continuous advancements in technology and the increasing demand for the commercial airport are the drivers boosting the growth of global commercial airport lighting market. The increasing global air traffic is considered to be one of the major factors for the growth of this industry. With the increase in the number of commercial airports, there has been an increase in the number of passengers travelling by air. Due to this, the number of aircraft are increasing and hence, there is growing need for the better management of aircraft movements at the airside. Thereby, resulting in the rising demand for commercial airport lighting.

The continuous advancement in technology has helped the airport authorities to meet the safety standards set by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). They help aircraft to land and take-off at the time of bad weather and poor lighting. The market is characterized by the high inflow of investments from new and existing market players. Therefore, airports across the globe are upgrading to the energy-efficient LED lighting system so as to improve the lighting conditions and save operational costs. The increasing penetration and adoption of solar LED lighting is a major trend developing in this sector. Solar LED lighting systems are easy to install and have low maintenance cost. These systems can be used in various types of lighting such as construction barricade lighting, and taxiway edge lighting in the airside of airports. All these systems have been approved by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Currently, the lighting systems are used on some of the busiest airports which include London Gatwick Airport, and Dubai International Airport. So, to certify high quality service at airports, there is an increase in the number of manufacturers, providing solar LED lighting systems.

On the basis of types of lighting, the market is classified into visual approach scope indicator (VASI), airport beacon, precision approach path indicator (PAPI), visual glidescope indicator, runway lighting, obstruction lighting, taxiway lighting, and runway edge lighting. Among these, approach lightings, runway edge and runway lighting are the types that are most widely used due to their certainty in commercial aircraft operations during night. The market is segmented on the basis of application division of lighting into landside lighting, terminal lighting and airside lighting. Airside lighting is expected to hold the largest segment as it is an important and mandatory component in airport lighting. Terminal lighting is projected to be the fastest growing segment as it is important for enhancing the ambience and appearance of airports.

Geographically, the market is identified in key regions which include North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is estimated to dominate the market owing to the adoption of modern and expensive lighting technologies. The countries such as Dubai and Saudi, are considered to be the biggest aerospace hubs. Most of the passenger traffic pass through the airports in these regions. Also, the establishment of certain airlines bases such as Etihad and emirates anticipates the increase in demand for commercial airport lighting industry. In Europe, Frankfurt and Brussels are the key hubs in the aircraft industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the decade followed by North America. The increasing commercial aircraft demand in countries such as Russia, and India fuel the market growth. In North America, the growing need for investments in expansion, development and improvement of facilities drives the growth of commercial airport lighting industry in this region.

The major players in this industry are Abacus Lighting, Vosla GmbH, ATG Airports Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc. Other players include Carmanah Technologies Corp., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Crouse-Hinds Inc., Cooper Lighting, ADB Airfield Solutions, Avlite Systems, and Siemens AG. Most of the companies are adopting expansion strategies to target new market segment and also to increase their penetration into the commercial airport lighting industry. Recently, OCEM Airfield Technology in partnership with Honeywell International Inc., installed new LED lights at Berlin’s Schonefeld International Airport which is under construction and is expected to open in 2018.

