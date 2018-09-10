September 2018: Knack Systems having a webinar session on Developing a Digital Industrial Strategy That Sells on Wednesday, 19 September, 2018, 2 PM to 3 PM ET.

• Industrial Machinery and Component manufacturers are powering the fourth industrial revolution.

• 10% of data in the digital universe will be coming from embedded systems by 2020.

• $1 trillion is the estimated size of the machine-to-machine (M2M) market by 2020.

• 84% of industrial decision makers feel they do not fully understand Industry 4.0.

Most Industrial Machinery and Component manufacturers are adopting tried and tested digital strategies considering all these hard-hitting statistics. Do you have a digital strategy in place yet?

If not or if you just want to see what strategies your competitors are adopting, join us for the upcoming webinar: Developing a Digital Industrial Strategy that sells

Start your journey to define future business models capitalizing on digital manufacturing, assess your digital readiness, and identify the business. Learn to sense, respond, learn, adapt, and predict customer and business needs in the moment with SAP’s transformational digital solutions.

Speakers:

Ali Sheikh

Ali Sheikh is a seasoned IT leader with 23 years of operational, consulting and leadership experience across the globe, with a proven track record of delivering complex, large-scale business transformations using SAP/IT as a key enabler.

Rajesh Bhayani

Rajesh Bhayani is an experienced professional and leader with over 30 years of global experience in SAP Consulting, Procurement, Production Planning, and Training functions across Oil & Gas, Infrastructure, and EPC companies across the world.