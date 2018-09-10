Electric shavers Market to reach a market size of $18.9 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Electric shavers Market size is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Trimmers / Clippers market is expected to remain the most preferred choice in the Global Electric shavers Market throughout the forecast period. The Foil Shavers market is witnessing increase demand and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024)
The Global electric shaver market is primarily dominated by the Male end users and this trend is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. The Female end users market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic Corporation, BaByliss SARL, Braun GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, Sakar International, Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, and Wahl GmbH.
Global Electric shavers Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Trimmers / Clippers
Rotary Shavers
Foil Shavers
By Distribution Channel
Health & Beauty Stores
General Merchandising/Mass Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Other
By End User
Male
Female
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Conair Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Panasonic Corporation
BaByliss SARL
Braun GmbH
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc
Sakar International, Inc.
Helen of Troy Limited
Wahl GmbH
