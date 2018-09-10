Future of Medical Radiation Shielding Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Medical Radiation Shielding Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Medical Radiation Shielding.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Radiation Shielding Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market are Mar Shield, Gaven Industries, Inc., Amray, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, A&L Shielding, Nelco, Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren. According to report the global medical radiation shielding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical Radiation shielding refers to a physical barrier that provides protection to the people from the harmful effects of exposure to ionizing radiation. It is based on the principle of reducing waves or rays affected by blocking or bouncing particles through a barrier material. Radiation shielding is used in the room interior, as radiotherapy suites and in shielded doors in hospitals. These radiotherapy suites are designed to protect medical patients and workers from exposure of direct or indirect radiation during diagnostic imaging in clinics, hospitals or another diagnostic center.

Factors such as rising use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment purpose to trigger the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in the number of diagnostic imaging centers due to growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, prompt installation of radiology equipment, necessities of supporting accessories such as radiation shielding tools and other related equipment are also driving the growth of medical radiation shielding market.

Additionally, huge amount of ionizing radiation exposure can also lead to disturbing health impacts such as cancer, tumor and other severe side effects so as a result the necessity for protecting patients from harmful radiations while working under such conditions radiotherapy suites are designed. Moreever, increasing consciousness about safety while handling radio-active equipment is further estimated positive growth in medical radiation shielding market. In diagnostics centers having proper radiation shielding is significant in order to confirm the safety of its medical staff as well as of their patients. Strong growth in developing nations will create opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market.

In terms of geographies, North America will remain the most lucreative market for medical radiation shielding, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in this market. In North America region factors such as rising frequencies of cancer and growing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment are driving the growth in the North America region. In Asia Pacific region growing consciousness about radiation safety and cumulative funding in the healthcare sector is fuelling the growth of the medical radiation shielding market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical radiation shielding market covers segments such as, products, solution and end user. On the basis of products the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into lead sheet, plate and bricks, curtains, shield and booths, apron and blankets and blocks and rooms. On the basis of solution the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into diagnostic shielding and radiation therapy shielding. On the basis of end user the global medical radiation shielding market is categorized into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical radiation shielding market such as, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, Radiation Protection Products, Mar Shield, Gaven Industries, Inc., Amray, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, A&L Shielding, Nelco, Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical radiation shielding market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical radiation shielding market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical radiation shielding market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical radiation shielding market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

