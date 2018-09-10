Our company has produced top-quality products in Korea

KGEC (Korean Ginseng Export Corporation) is a company found with the goal of making the excellence of Korean

Ginseng known to and enjoyed by people around the world. Our company has shipped our products to many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia and worked up its name and image with its premium products and through effective marketing strategies and thorough market research.

Our company has produced top-quality products through its strict hygienic control and quality control systems covering all activities from cultivation of ginseng to production in its own plant, which has received various certifications including ISO, GMP, and HACCP.

Our company has made and will continue to make R&D efforts for your health and promises to afford you top-end functional products having new healthful ingredients. Korean Ginseng manufacturer

Raw Material

Korean Red Ginseng Powder Form

• Packaging classification: 5kg, 10kg / 1pack, 20kg / 1carton box

• Application: Raw material for final products (capsule, powder, drink, etc.)

• Description: Having its own colour and flavor

• Total Ginsenosides: Higher than standard content

• Coliform group: Negative

• Residual pesticide: 74 kinds of pesticides were inspected

• Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture

Korean Red Ginseng Raw Materials Extract Form

• Packaging classification: 10kg, 15kg, 20kg / 1 pack

• Application: Raw material for final products (extract, capsule, powder, drink, etc.)

• Description: Having its own colour and flavor

• Total Ginsenosides: Higher than standard content

• Number of bacteria: Less than 3,000 per 1ml

• Coliform group: Negative

• Solid matter: More than 60%

• Residual pesticide: 74 kinds of pesticides were inspected

• Shelf life: 3 years from the date of manufacture

Korean Lingzhi Extract Korean Red Ginseng Powder

• Packaging classification: 240g, 120g, 50g, 30g

• Directions: Take twice daily, dissolve 1g in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavor.