Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market (2018-2024)- 6Wresearch

Market Forecast By KVA Rating (Below 1.1 KVA, 1.1 KVA – 5 KVA, 5.1 KVA – 20 KVA, 20.1 KVA – 50 KVA, 50.1 KVA – 200 KVA and Above 200 KVA), By Applications (Commercial (Education, Offices, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Data Centers and Others), Industrial and Residential)), By Regions (Eastern, Western, Central and Southern) and Competitive Landscape

The growth of Saudi Arabia UPS systems market in the coming years is expected to be driven by several factors such as rising IT spending, increasing number of SMEs and growing number of data centers, healthcare facilities, ATMs and hotels.

According to 6Wresearch, the Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market revenues are predicted to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-24. This growth would be aided by the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s non-oil sectors. Under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the construction of new hotels, education institutes, retail outlets, industrial spaces and power plant projects are under anticipated in the coming years. As a result, the development of the commercial and industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia are expected to drive the growth of the UPS in the country during the forecast period.

Amongst all applications, the commercial sector captured the highest market revenue share in the overall UPS systems market in 2017. In the commercial sector, data centers, BFSI and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders and are expected to maintain their dominance in the coming years on account of government emphasis in developing the country’s social infrastructure.

The report comprehensively covers the Saudi Arabia UPS systems market by KVA ratings, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical data of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues and Volume 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia 1.1 KVA – 5 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market

2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia 1.1 KVA – 5 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume

Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia 5.1 KVA – 20 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia 5.1 KVA – 20 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume

Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia 20.1 KVA – 50 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia 20.1 KVA – 50 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume

Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia 50.1 KVA – 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia 50.1 KVA – 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume

Market until 2024

• Historic data of Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA UPS Systems Market Revenues & Volume Market until 2024

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Application

• Historical data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market, By Region

• Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

• Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By KVA Ratings

o Upto 1 Kva KVA

o 1.1 KVA – 5 KVA

o 5.1 KVA – 20 KVA

o 20.1 KVA – 50 KVA

o 50.1 KVA – 200 KVA

o Above 200 KVA

• By Applications:

o Commercial

■ Education

■ Offices

■ Healthcare

■ Hospitality

■ BFSI

■ Data Centers

■ Others

o Industrial

o Residential

• By Regions

o Eastern

o Western

o Central

o Southern

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumption

3. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Region (2017)

4. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview

4.1 Saudi Arabia Country Overview

4.2 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

4.3 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014-2024F)

4.4 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.5 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating (2017 & 2024F)

4.6 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.7 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.8 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4.9 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

4.10 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Porter’s Five Forces (2017)

5. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Trends

6.1 Green UPS Systems

6.1 Modular UPS Systems

7. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By KVA Rating

7.1. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.1.1 Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.2 Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.2.1 Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.3. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.3.1 Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.4 Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.5. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.6 Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.7. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.7.1 Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.8 Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.8.1 Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.9. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.9.1 Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.10 Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.10.1 Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.11. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

7.11.1 Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.12 Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

7.12.1 Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application (2014 – 2024F)

7.13 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Price Trend (2014 – 2024F)

8. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

8.1.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sub-Segments Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems

Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

8.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

8.2.1 Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Overview

8.3 Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

8.4 Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Overview

8.5 Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

8.6 Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume (2014 – 2024F)

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia Residential Sector Overview

9. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Saudi Arabia Central Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

9.3 Saudi Arabia Southern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

9.4 Saudi Arabia Western Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

9.5 Saudi Arabia Power Sector Overview, By Regions

10. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Saudi Arabia Power Sector Outlook

10.2 Saudi Arabia Government Spending Outlook

10.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook

10.4 Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia

11. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating

11.2 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By KVA Rating

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 Vertiv Co.

13.3 ABB Ltd.

13.4 Eaton Corporation Plc

13.5 Socomec Middle East

13.6 Arabian Power Electronics Company

13.7 Tripp Lite

13.8 Legrand SNC FZE

13.9 Riello UPS Middle East Fz-llc

13.10 General Electric Company

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

List of Figures

1. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

2. Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market Revenue Share, By Region (2017)

3. Saudi Arabia Energy Sales (GWh), By Verticals (2016)

4. Actual and Projected Peak Loads, 2010-2020F (In GW)

5. Saudi Arabia Electricity Consumption, By KWh/ Capita, 2012-2016

6. Saudi Arabia Residential Electricity Consumption, By KWh/ Capita, 2012-2016

7. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

8. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

9. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By KVA Rating, 2017 & 2024F

10. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By KVA Rating, 2017 & 2024F

11. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

12. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

13. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

14. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market- Industry Life Cycle 2017

15. Saudi Vision 2030 – Key Targets

16. Saudi Arabia IT Services Market and Computer Hardware Sales ($ Billion)

17. Saudi Arabia Data Center Spending (2014-2019) ($ Million)

18: Upcoming Economic Cities in Saudi Arabia

19. Saudi Arabia Building Sector Construction Contracts Awards, 2013-2017 ($ Million)

20. Saudi Arabia Pace of Project Cancellations, 2013-2017 ($ Billion)

21. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

22. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

23. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

24. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

25. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

26. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

27. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

28. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

29. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

30. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

31. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

32. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

33. Saudi Arabia Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Price Trend, 2014-2024F ($)

34. Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

2014-2024F ($ Million)

35. Saudi Arabia Commercial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

36. Saudi Arabia Number of ATMs Per 100 Thousand Adults, 2010-2016

37. Saudi Arabia Number of Commercial Bank Branches Per 100 Thousand Adults, 2010-2016

38. Riyadh Office Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

39. Jeddah Office Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

40. Riyadh Retail Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

41. Jeddah Retail Supply, 2014-2019F (‘000 Sq. m.)

42. Riyadh Hotel Supply, 2014-2019F (No. of Rooms)

43. Jeddah Hotel Supply, 2014-2019F (No. of Rooms)

44. Major Upcoming Healthcare Projects in Saudi Arabia

45. Saudi Arabia Total Mobile Subscriptions (Million)

46. Estimated Number of Telecom Towers in GCC Countries, 2016

47. Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

48. Saudi Arabia Industrial Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

49. Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

2014-2024F ($ Million)

50. Saudi Arabia Residential Application Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

2014-2024F (Thousand Units)

51. Riyadh Residential Units, 2014-2019F (Thousand Units)

52. Jeddah Residential Units, 2014-2019F (Thousand Units)

53. Saudi Arabia Central Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

54. Saudi Arabia Eastern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

55. Saudi Arabia Western Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

56. Saudi Arabia Southern Region Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

57. Saudi Arabia Transmission and Distribution Networks 2016, By Regions (ckt. km)

58. Saudi Arabia Electricity Consumers 2016, By Regions

59. Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy Contribution to Total Installed Power Capacity, 2015-2023F (GW)

60. Saudi Arabia Actual Government Spending Vs Actual Government Revenues, 2012-2021F ($ Billion)

61. Saudi Arabia Government Budget Spending Outlook, 2018E ($ Billion)

62. Saudi Arabia Construction Contracts Awards, 2016-2017 ($ Million)

63. Saudi Arabia Building Construction Projects Value by Status, 2017

64. Saudi Arabia Value of Awarded Contracts, 2013-1H 2016 ($ Billion)

65. Value of Awarded Contracts by Sector During Q2’16

66. Saudi Arabia UPS Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Rating

67. Saudi Arabia UPS Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application

68. Saudi Arabia UPS Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

69. Saudi Arabia International Visitor Arrivals (Million)

List of Tables

1. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

2. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

3. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

4. Saudi Arabia Below 1.1 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

5. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

6. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

7. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

8. Saudi Arabia 1.1 – 5 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

9. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

10. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

11. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

12. Saudi Arabia 5.1 – 20 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

13. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

14. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

15. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

16. Saudi Arabia 20.1 – 50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

17. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

18. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

19. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

20. Saudi Arabia 50.1 – 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

21. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

22. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Revenues,

By Application, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

23. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2014-2017 (Units)

24. Saudi Arabia Above 200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market Volume,

By Application, 2018E-2024F (Units)

25. Saudi Arabia Commercial Sub-Segments Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market

Revenues, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

26. Saudi Arabia Commercial Sub-Segments Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market

Revenues, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

27. Upcoming Hotel Projects in Saudi Arabia

28. Total Operating Industrial Units and Total Finance, 2010 & 2017 3rd Quarter

29. Saudi Arabia Upcoming Oil & Gas Projects

30. Upcoming Residential Projects in Saudi Arabia

31. Saudi Arabia Upcoming Renewable Energy Sector Projects

32. Saudi Arabia Planned Transmission Interconnection Projects (380 KV)

33. Saudi Arabia Approved Budget Per Sector and Actual Expenses Up to End of Q3 of Fiscal Year 2017 ($ Billion)

34. List of Major Infrastructure Projects in Saudi Arabia

