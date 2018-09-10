Winery of the Year Announced for 2018 USA Wine Ratings Competition

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards of the Sonoma Valley is Named Winery of the Year

Competing with 402 other entrants, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards of Sonoma Valley has won the title – Winery of the Year. With 11 medals for its different varietals entered into the competition, the winery completely stole the show. Winery of the Year was presented to this winery on September 5 at 2018 USA Wine Ratings Competition which held in San Francisco on July 23-24, 2018.

All 7 varietals entered by this winery received medals, four Gold Medals, one Silver Medal and two Bronze Medals. In addition to this, four special awards were given to the winery which only added to the prestige of this winery.

Joe Martin established the St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in 1971. He very much admired the mountains and valley vineyards in Sonoma County which made him start the winery over there. Today, the new generation winemaker Chris Louton along with Katie Madigan continues the tradition of elegant and fruit driven wines from grapes of Sonoma County. This Certified Sustainable family-owned winery farms in 380 acres of estate vineyards in Sonoma Valley and Russian River Valley. The bell tower of this winery has a 1,000-pound bronze bell made by Marinelli Foundry in Italy.

Medals Awarded to St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Reserve Merlot – Gold Medal

Reserve Zinfandel – Gold Medal

Merlot – Gold Medal

Chardonnay – Gold Medal

Pinot Noir – Silver Medal

Sauvignon Blanc – Bronze Medal

Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon – Bronze Medal

Special Awards to St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Reserve Merlot – Wine of the Year

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Winery of the Year

Reserve Merlot – Best in Show by Varietal

Reserve Merlot – Best Wine of the Year by Quality

About 2018 USA Wine Ratings Competition

The USA Wine Ratings competition was introduced in late 2017 by Beverage Trade Network which organizes wine events worldwide. The competition aims to recognize, reward and promote wine brands that are created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker. The competition works on three major criteria; quality, packaging and value for money. For any brand to earn its space on a retailer’s shelf or a restaurant’s wine list, they must be marketable and consumer driven and not just produced in the general hope it can find enough people willing to sell and buy it. This approach of USA Wine Ratings makes the competition different from other wine competitions.

To know more, visit: www.usawineratings.com

About Beverage Trade Network

Beverage Trade Network (BTN) is a global media and B2B networking platform servicing suppliers, buyers and beverage professionals in the global beverage industry. BTN also owns BevRoute, a magazine for importers and distributors, and runs a lineup of trade shows around the world, including the USA Trade Tasting in New York, IBWSS UK in London, IBWSS USA in San Francisco, and the ABID Conference in the U.S. Beverage Trade Network also owns and runs the London Wine Competition, London Beer Competition and London Spirits Competition.

For more about Beverage Trade Network: https://beveragetradenetwork.com/