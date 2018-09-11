Automotive Turbocharger Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

Crystal Market Research added a latest report on “Automotive Turbocharger Market” details out a comprehensive research based study of the market along with the market share, forecast data, in-depth analysis, and detailed overview global market.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Cummins Turbo Technologies, Linamar, Weifang FuYuan Turbochargers Co, MONTUPET, IHI Corporation, Honeywell, Federal-Mogul, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and BorgWarner. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Automotive Turbocharger Market was worth USD 11.18 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.58 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.58% during the forecast period. Rising interest for turbocharging technologies from the OEMs to offer upgraded and fuel-effective vehicles will majorly drive the business development. Manufacturers are ceaselessly concentrating on meeting environmental emissions regulations, bringing about their multiplying production. The automobile sector over the globe is reliably putting efforts to guarantee upgraded driver’s involvement and controlling the environmental emissions. This will decidedly impact the automotive turbocharger market throughout the following years. The developing economies over the globe have seen an extensive ascent in the product request attributable to worldwide exchanging and continuous industrialization exercises, creating significant opportunities for the business players. Consistent innovations help in their combination into the motors for improving the execution and productivity.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe automotive turbocharger market is anticipated to feature predominance throughout the following years. Higher entrance of turbochargers when compared with different regions inferable from stringent discharges and fuel effectiveness standards will significantly bolster the income generation. The OEMs over the district are progressively embracing these turbochargers to meet these regulations.

Vehicle Outlook and Trend Analysis

Automotive turbocharger market from PCVs is foreseen to command the business, representing a significant share of the general income over the forecast period inferable from their significant production over the globe. Rising demand for these vehicles, particularly from the developing economies of Asia Pacific will additionally boost the income generation.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle:

LCV

PCV

HCV

By Technology:

Twin Turbo

VGT/VNT

Wastegate

By Fuel:

Diesel

Gasoline

By Distribution Channel:

Aftermarket

OEM

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Automotive turbocharger market from VGT turbochargers is foreseen to develop tremendously over the estimate time frame. High demand for accurate controlling of particulate and NOx discharges will drive the interest for these turbochargers. Furthermore, they help to decrease the lag time and develop the productivity of the engines. Twin turbo is anticipated to grow significantly over the figure course of events attributable to arrangement of advantages, for example, prevalent power and acceleration.

Fuel Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on fuel, diesel will represent most elevated volume share over the estimate time frame. Significant production of diesel vehicles over the globe will basically add to the income generation. Diesel vehicles have low proficiency, and therefore encounter high necessity of turbochargers. Solid pervasiveness of the fuel in the automobile business will additionally bolster the business strength.

Major Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Distribution Channel Outlook and Trend Analysis

OEMs are foreseen to contribute ma major share of the automotive turbocharger market volume over the following years. The systems are pre-installed in the vehicles, for keeping up efficiency, vehicle weight lessening, and improving overall execution. Development in vehicle generation over the globe will have a huge contribution towards the business development.

