Exhaust Manifold Market: Increased Production Of Passenger Vehicles

​The exhaust manifold is a unit which collects the exhaust from the engine and delivers it to the tail pipe. The exhaust manifold plays a vital role in heat dissipation and also delivers energy to the turbocharger. Rise in demand for engine performance has led to developments in design of exhaust manifolds in order to capture optimal exhaust for the turbocharger.

Cast iron was predominantly utilized in exhaust manifolds; however, presently, stainless steel is being utilized to achieve reduction in weight and size of the engine. Stringent regulations imposed by governments over emission control have prompted the development of exhaust manifold that comply with the regulations. The fabricated manifold developed by Tenneco Inc. offers 50% weight reduction, as compared to cast manifolds. The manifold also achieves 50ºC temperature benefit, which results in catalyst efficiency and reduced emission. The technology to shell the exhaust manifold is gaining interest among manufactures, as considerable noise escapes from the manifold. Demand for quieter running engine is thus expected to fuel the demand for exhaust manifold.

Rise in disposable income has led to increased production of passenger vehicles and is projected to drive the exhaust manifold market. V-engine powered vehicles have exhaust valves on opposite sides and thus, require two exhaust manifolds. The production of V-engine powered vehicles has increased owing to the rise in demand for luxury and premium-class vehicles. The engines of the Subaru Boxer also utilize two exhaust manifolds. Thus, increase in production of such boxer engines and V-engine powered vehicles is projected to boost the exhaust manifold system market.

Stainless steel exhaust manifolds are more expensive than cast iron exhaust ones and hence, price is a factor restraining the expansion of the technology.

The global exhaust manifold market can be segmented based on engine type, vehicle type, technology, material, sales channel, and region. Based on engine type, the exhaust manifold market can be segregated into three segments. The inline engine segment accounts for a prominent share of the market, due to the rise in production of three-cylinder engines and inline engine being a highly affordable engine technology. The V-engine segment holds a significant share of the global exhaust manifold market as V-engine-powered vehicles utilize two exhaust manifolds.

Based on vehicle type, the global exhaust manifold market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In terms of technology, the global exhaust manifold market can be segmented into two segments. The double wall exhaust manifold segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate owing to to its quieter running, weight reduction, and improved efficiency.

Based on material, the global exhaust manifold market can be segregated into cast iron and stainless steel. The adoption of stainless steel exhaust manifolds in passenger vehicles is estimated to drive the market. As the cast iron exhaust manifolds are rugged, sturdy and affordable they have strong market presence in commercial vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the global exhaust manifold market can be classified into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on region, the global exhaust manifold market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region owing to the increased vehicle production in the region.

Key players operating in the global exhaust manifold market include Faurecia SA, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG, Sango Co., Ltd, Tenneco Inc., Katcon, Yukata Giken Co. Ltd., Benteler AG, Eberspacher Exhaust Technology, Bosal Automotive division, and Sejong Industrial Co Ltd.

