Hormonal Contraceptive Market will Reach USD 15.60 billion by 2023

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are Merck & Co, Pfizer, Bayer, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Agile Therapeutics, Apothecus Inc. and Afaxys. Commercialization and approval of different products and growing geographical presence are real techniques implemented by industry members to improve their share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Hormonal Contraceptive Market was worth USD 13.24 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 15.60 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.84% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness with respect to contraception techniques in rising countries, expanding investments by market players to create inventive devices, and strong government activities to enhance access are key patterns quickening market growth. Awareness programs by governments and market players enable boost the demand, and in this manner, market for contraceptives. The advent of long-acting reversible devices in the market is one of the significant driving variables.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America commanded the worldwide hormonal prophylactic market in 2016. The locale is foreseen to hold its situation all through the gauge time frame. This can be credited to high per capita income, rising awareness about sexual health, strong presence of key market players, and substantial number of unintended pregnancies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the speediest development amid the conjecture time frame. Advent of new female contraception devices, vast fertile population, rise in investment by leading players, and solid financial development are the central point supplementing the development of the area.

Method Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, contraceptive pills represented the biggest share of the market. It is evaluated to keep up its strength all through the estimate time frame. The development of the portion can be ascribed to simple and straightforward method of organization, easy accessibility of a wide range, high awareness about pills because of early market entry in comparison with long-acting devices, and high productivity of around 99% on convenient consumption.

Market Segmentation

By Method:

Vaginal Ring

Pill

Injectable

Patch

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

Implant

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

