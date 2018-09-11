QA Mentor Announced to Offer Mobile App Testing Services for Diversified Industry Verticals

QA Mentor is one of the best software testing companies based out of the USA. The company has been offering the best software testing services to its clients all across the globe. Recently, the company has announced to offer mobile app testing services to its clients. The mobile testing will be performed for the clients belong to different industry verticals. The service will be available for all different types of mobile applications. These best mobile testing services offered by the company cover both, native and cross platform app testing as well as it cover all different mobile operating systems.

According to the shared details, the company has a team of software testing experts in the mobile application industry. These experts have been dedicated to working in the mobile testing industry for many years and have gathered rich experience in creating test cases in a way that maximum reach can be achieved with a minimum number of test cases.

According to the shared details, the company offers a wide range of tests to assure the quality of the mobile application. Some of them are listed below:

• Functionality testing

• Performance testing

• Localization testing

• Globalization testing

• Usability testing

• User acceptance testing

• Alpha testing

• Stress testing

• Penetration and security testing

The company uses both manual testing and automation testing to execute various test cases. The company has a fully equipped mobile app testing lab and a pool of talented testing experts that follows a strategic approach to provide the best returns to its clients. Below is the used approach to perform mobile app testing:

• Understand the requirements

• Document the requirements

• Define the test phases and test cases

• Finalize the test cases with the client

• Execute test cases

• Log defects and report those in a professional documented format to the client

• Coordination with developers during the process of bug resolution

• Performing retest or regression test to assure the bugs are successfully resolved

“We have delighted many clients with our best in the industry mobile app testing services. We use tools like Appium, Monkeytalk, Robotium. Selendroid, etc. We have different mobile devices, including, but not limited to, different versions of the iPhone, iPad, tablet, Android phones, etc. to perform real tests and get highly accurate test results.”, shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of QA Mentor.

As mentioned above, this service is available for all different industry verticals and its apps, including, but not limited to:

• Utility apps

• Business apps

• Social networking apps

• Retail apps

• eCommerce apps

• Mobile wallets

• Gaming apps

• Creative apps

• And more

It is one of the best software testing companies that offers a wide range of professional software testing and quality assurance services. The company has headquarters in the USA and operational companies in eight different countries. The company has a strong clientele and a pool of talent to provide the best QA testing services. The mobile app testing is one of the services offered by the company. To explore more details about it, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/testing-coverage/non-functional-testing/mobile-testing/