Trade Surveillance Market: Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Trade Surveillance Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Trade Surveillance Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Trade Surveillance.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Trade Surveillance Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Trade Surveillance Market are Aca Compliance Group , B-Next , IPC , SIA S.P.A., Aquis Technologies, Cinnober, Nasdaq , Software AG and FIS . According to report the global trade surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Trade surveillance is the surveillance system that monitors and detects suspicious activities from market manipulation, fraud, and illegal trading practices in the securities market. It helps to ensure orderly markets where the buyers and sellers are willing to participate owing to the confidence in the fairness and accuracy of transactions. The main intension of trade surveillance is to focus on effective internal control, effective workflow management, and extensive business rules engines.

The requirement for monitoring trade activities in financial institutions is expanding rapidly this is anticipated to be the key factor driving the growth of the trade surveillance market. Additionally, regularity and internal agreement are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, non-standardization of the compliance and design and implementation of the surveillance system are hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, need for modern and proactive trade surveillance is the factor providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the trade surveillance market. On the other hand, to automate, enhance and manage the surveillance system for improves efficiency the enterprises are executing trade surveillance system solutions.

Among the geography, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market for trade surveillance market followed by Asia Pacific. Moreover, rising trading services in the European market regarding fraud and manipulation is high which helps the needs to implement trade surveillance that also enable firms to adopt to changing regulatory requirements. On the other hand, Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar holds the largest revenue share for the trade surveillance market and these countries are now adopting IP-based surveillance systems for upgrading the trading scheme.

The report on global trade surveillance market covers segments such as, deployment type and component. On the basis of deployment type the global trade surveillance market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of component the global trade surveillance market is categorized into solutions and services.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global trade surveillance market such as, Aca Compliance Group , B-Next , IPC , SIA S.P.A., Aquis Technologies, Cinnober, Nasdaq , Software AG and FIS.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global trade surveillance market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of trade surveillance market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the trade surveillance market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the trade surveillance market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

