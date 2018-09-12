2018 Market Cosmetic dentistry – Industry Research Report, Market Share, Size & Revenue Assessment to 2024

The global cosmetic dentistry market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Cosmetic dentistry is dentistry aimed at creating a positive change to the teeth and smile. Cosmetic dentistry has evolved from simply replacing and restoring damaged teeth to covering a wide scope of esthetic procedures. Today’s cosmetic dentistry includes tooth whitening, tooth bonding, tooth-coloured restorations and fillings, porcelain veneers, orthodontics and dental implants. Treatments that include teeth whitening, change in dental appearance, and intervention of malocclusion are the most frequent procedures that patients undergo in cosmetic dentistry.

Trends and Key driving factors of the global cosmetic dentistry market:

The growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market is governed by increased demand for market aesthetics, rise in consumer awareness, rising focus on dental aesthetics, expanding middle-class population with increasing disposable incomes in developing nations and rising dental tourism. The adoption of technological advancements such as 3D tooth printing, digital smile design, and 3D dental imaging is a major trend gaining attraction in this global market.

Market segmentation:

Cosmetic dentistry market based on product:

Dental system and equipment’s (instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, dental handpieces, light curing equipment, dental scaling units, dental CAD/CAM systems, dental lasers and dental radiology equipment , dental Implants (titanium implants and zirconium implants), dental bridges (including traditional bridges, maryland bridges and cantilever bridges), dental crowns, dental veneers, bonding agents and inlays and onlays.

Based on the product type,

Dental system and equipment’s accounted for largest market share, owing to its wide range of application of dental equipment such as dental chairs, handpieces, and CAD/CAM systems in dental procedures. With an increasing concern of people toward improving their esthetics, the use of orthodontic appliances, has increased rapidly.

By geography,

Cosmetic dentistry market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe region accounted for the largest share in the cosmetic dentistry market in 2016, owing to the technological advances and increasing number of individuals opting for cosmetic dental procedures, followed by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The largest share can be attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing amount of disposable income and increasing dental tourism in this region.

Some of the key participants in the Cosmetic dentistry market are:

Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Planmeca Oy, 3M Company, A-Dec Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Coast Dental Services, Dentsply International, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Planmeca Oy, Q & M Dental Group, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc Bicon, BioHorizons, Cortex Dental Implants, Denxy, Green DenTech, Remedent, Thommen Medical, ZEST Anchors.

Competitor Strategies:

Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and research and development at global level. Technological advancements, financial flexibility and improvements for investing in the optimal strategies will provide long term growth opportunities for the market players in the cosmetic dentistry market. Consolidated partnerships between companies in this industry are a frequent phenomenon to keep ahead of other competitors.