Global Fire Truck Market Forecasts to 2024 and Analysis

The global fire trucks market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2024. The report studies and describes the Fire Truck market in terms of volume and value.

The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Fire Truck market.

The market volume is provided in terms of number of units; whereas the value for the market is provided in terms of USD million from 2018-2024.

Key players in the industry include Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, MORITA, Magirus, REV Group, Ziegler, Gimaex, Zhongzhuo, CFE, Bronto Skylift, Smeal Fire Apparatus, 4 Guys Stainless Tank and Equipment, 1st Attack Engineering, Inc., Alexis Fire Equipment, Amtech Emergency Product Co., Blanchat Manufacturing, Bluegrass Fire Apparatus, Boise Mobil Equipment, Inc., Custom Fab & Body LLC, Custom Fire Apparatus, Inc, Danko Emergency Equipment, Deep South Fire Trucks, Inc., E-ONE, Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Firetrucks Unlimited, Fouts Bros. Fire Equipment, Freedom Fire Equipment, Hackney Emergency Vehicles, Marion Body Works, Inc., HMA Fire, HME Ahrens – Fox, Keystone Fire Apparatus, Inc., KME Fire Apparatus, Midwest Fire Trucks, Monroe Truck Equipment, Neel Fire Protection Apparatus, Inc., Pierce Mfg., Precision Fire Apparatus, Seagrave Fire Apparatus, Inc., Rosenbauer International, Spartan Motors, S & S Fire Equipment, Southern Fire Apparatus, Spartan ERV, Wynn Fire Equipment, S. Darley $ Co., S. Tanker Fire Apparatus, West-Mark Fire Apparatus, Toyne, Inc., SVI Trucks, Sutphen Corporation, Summit Fire Apparatus, Spencer Manufacturing, Other.

Fire Trucks Product Type

Fire fighting vehicle.

Elevating fire truck.

Special fire truck.

Fire Trucks Application

Residential & Commercial

Enterprises & Airports

Military

Fire Trucks Regional