Hongkong, China (September 13, 2018) – With a perfect blending of art and VR technology, Imagine VR redefines the art of coloring. Imagine you have painted this colorful fish on a piece of paper. All of a sudden, the fish comes off the paper and swim freely in the coral reefs. Imagine VR makes your imagination come true.

Imagine Atlantis is the first book of the Imagine VR adult coloring book series. The book includes 40 pages of elaborated illustration of marine scenes and fishes waiting to be brought to life with your colors. The Imagine VR app will capture the color images you have painted and transform the 2D still images into animated life characters in the virtual 3D space, illuminated with beautiful shimmering light. When putting on the VR goggles with your smartphone inserted, you will be totally immersed in a vibrant world of fishes, whales, sharks, dolphins, coral reefs and beautiful mermaids – a 360 degree panorama of captivating beauty! You can also interact with the fishes and mermaids, and play the keyboard on the seashell to create music.

The Finale – the Underwater Waltz is a visual spectacular. All the marine characters you have painted will come to join the dance. You will experience the joy and harmony of the underwater world. Imagine VR is more than coloring a picture. It is more than your imagination. If you like, you can buy coloring books for adults through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077GKQ4LB

Imagine VR provides an interactive way for children to enjoy creating art, and bring their artwork to life in the exciting world of virtual reality. Imagine that you could high five a mermaid that you just colored. With Imagine VR, you can do just that.

The first book of the Imagine VR children coloring book series

The Quest of the Marine Star is an awesome combination of 3 activities which all kids love to do – coloring, VR and gaming. There are 30 cartoon outline pictures for coloring, 24 interactive animations and 6 fun games for children to enjoy.

Let’s start the adventure! Your mission is to use your imagination to color and create 5 beautiful marine worlds. You will be challenged to protect your marine worlds against the pirates and help the mermaids to achieve the Reunion of the Marine Star.

Once you have painted a colorful picture, the VR app will transform it into a fascinating VR game. The app will capture the color images on this coloring book, and turn all these 2D still images into animated life characters in the 3D virtual space. Now put on the VR goggles and play games with fishes, sharks, coral reefs, evil pirates and beautiful mermaids you have just painted.

Share your wonderful VR artwork with your family and friends.

If you like, you can buy Kids 3D Interactive Imagine VR Goggles through Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077GMFBQG or https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1863218572/imagine-vr-interact-with-your-coloring-artwork-thr?ref=nav_search&result=project&term=imagine%20VR

Media Contact

IF Interactive Limited

Address: Rm 37, 4/F, Meeco Industrial Building 53-55 Au Pui Wan Street, Shatin, HONG KONG

Contact Person: Niko

Tele: +86-13590160652

Website: http://www.ifinteractive.com/

###