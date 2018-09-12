POSITIVE COMMERCIAL PAYOR POLICY COVERING coflex® FOR SURGICAL TREATMENT OF LUMBAR SPINAL STENOSIS

New York, New York (webnewswire) September 12, 2018 – Paradigm Spine, LLC, a leader in providing solutions for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis, announces issuance of a BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Medical Policy, entitled “Interspinous and Interlaminar Stabilization/Distraction Devices (Spacers)” dated August 2018. The coverage policy may be found here: http://www.cam-policies.com/internet/cmpd/cmp/mdclplcy.nsf/DispContent/A50CA6ABF1D50CAF8525811E0062FC38?opendocument.

Lumbar spinal stenosis (“LSS”), affecting 1.6 million patients annually, is a debilitating and degenerative disease in older patients (>50 years) often associated with significant leg and back pain, leg numbness and weakness, causing a significant reduction in an active lifestyle. Traditional surgical treatment options for LSS includes a decompression that removes bone and soft tissue and may also require a fusion to stabilize the spine. The coflex® device is a non-fusion, motion-preserving stabilization implant, that is FDA PMA approved for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis and is used in conjunction with a decompression, or used in lieu of a spinal fusion.

Marc Viscogliosi, Chairman & CEO – “With more than 90 peer-reviewed published articles, including landmark long-term follow-up clinical studies, spine medical society guidelines, and now with additional commercial insurance coverage, it is wonderful to be able to expand patient access to the coflex® technology.”

About Paradigm Spine, LLC

Paradigm Spine, LLC, founded in 2004, is a privately held company and remains focused on the design and development of solutions for the disease management of spinal stenosis. The Company’s signature product is the coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® device, which is currently used in over 60 countries worldwide. coflex® is the only lumbar spinal device that has produced Level I evidence in two separate prospective, randomized, controlled studies against two different control groups, changing the standard of care for lumbar spinal stenosis treatment. For additional information visit www.paradigmspine.com or www.coflexsolution.com.

