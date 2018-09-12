Prodigy Construction Expands Their Services to Healthcare Industry

Prodigy Construction, ranked number 10 in the Business First: Top General Contractors and finalist in the office category for the ARGU Building construction, is providing planning design and construction of healthcare facilities. Over the years of serving residential clients, they’re expanding their solutions to hospitals and other related industries out there.

As one of the full-service design and construction contractors, Prodigy Construction built their strong and trusted the reputation of excellent production, high-quality, and maximum safety. They have a superb experience in a variety of commercial construction projects, including the healthcare industries. From new commercial construction, renovation, major expansions, to façade commercial improvements, they are a one-stop healthcare construction company. With their decades of experience, they have worked on an array of projects from private and public sectors.

Unlike the competition, Prodigy Construction strives hard to deliver unrivaled skills and unmatched commitment to completedesign-build and construction management projects. They never cut corners on building quality. They don’t take the shortcut. They have an attention to specific details. They also look for smarter and more innovative ways. Construction long-term and meaningful relationships are as sound as their services.

Prodigy Construction is also proficient in the use of value engineering. They create maximum value for their client’s initial and long-term investment. Some think that the service is a cost-cutting exercise. The company, on the other hand, considers it a team-based and creative effort that analyzes project requirements to make essential functions available at the lowest costs. They take time to consider other reasonable alternatives while considering the objectives. They check cost estimates to avoid potential and expensive mistakes.

Comprehensive pre-construction planning of healthcare facilities plays an essential role in the success of any project. Prodigy Construction makes sure to create a well-executed and defined plan. However, this would not be possible without their amazing team. Aside from having the best people in the country, they know the necessary steps to achieve a successful project. This includes site evaluation, development of budget schedules, subcontractor pre-qualification, pre-bid meetings, cost-effective estimate, and post-bid meetings.

Some of their design-build management is ideal for other industries such as restaurant construction, automotive dealership construction, and a lot more.

About Prodigy Construction:

For the years of providing the best solutions, Prodigy Construction becomes an award-winning healthcare construction company. They ranked 15 in the Business First Fast Fifty Award in the Greater Kentucky Area. They also ranked 8 in the Top General Contractors and nominated in the Greater Louisville, Inc. for their outstanding performance. Those who are looking for planning design and construction of healthcare facilities, Prodigy Construction got anyone's back. They have the experience and knowledge that are key to make stress-free projects come to life.