Solar Battery Charger Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2018 – 2023

The solar battery charger is a portable system that uses sunlight to provide electricity to devices or charge batteries. This charger can charge batteries like lead acid and Ni-Cd (nickel cadmium) with a capacity up to 4,000 mAh, 48 V. The solar charger uses intelligent charge controllers to improve its efficiency. These chargers are portable, save energy, and require low maintenance.

This report focuses on the Solar Battery Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the individual consumer segment dominated the market with a market share of around 60%. Factors like the augmented usage of electronic devices and an increase in the time spent outdoors will bolster the growth of this market segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing need for reliable chargers that do not depend on the main power supply will aid in the growth of this market segment.

In this market report, the analysts have estimated the Americas to be the largest market for solar battery charger during the forecast period. The US, Canada, Brazil, and Chile are the major revenue contributors in the region. Factors like the rising price of electricity will propel the market for solar battery chargers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Suntrica,EMPO-NI,Suntactics,Voltaic,Goal Zero,Xtorm,Xsories,Anker,Powertraveller,Yingli Solar,Suntech,Quanzhou Yuanmingrong,Shenzhen Portable Electronic,Letsolar,Lepower,Ecsson

Solar Battery Charger Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Solar Battery Charger Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solar Trickle Charger

Clamshell Solar Charger

Folding Solar Charger

Other

Solar Battery Charger Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Individual Consumers

Transportation

Military Application

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Solar Battery Charger market.

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Battery Charger Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Solar Battery Charger, with sales, revenue, and price of Solar Battery Charger, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Solar Battery Charger, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Solar Battery Charger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Battery Charger sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

