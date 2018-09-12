Virtual Firewalls Security Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Virtualization is the process of creating a virtual rather than real or tangible version of anything including operating system, a storage device, a server or any network resource. Several benefits are associated with virtualization which has led to its quick adoption among enterprises. Some of the vital benefits of virtualization are reduced capital and operating cost, minimized downtime, increase IT productivity, efficient business continuity and data recovery in case of any disaster.

In order to secure the virtual ecosystem from any kind of malware or malicious activity, virtual firewall is built. A firewall is a network security solution that manages and controls the incoming and outgoing of traffic. The system prevents any type of unauthorized user from accessing and transmitting the data and file. It also prevents and restricts users working within the organization from transferring any sensitive data or documents. A virtual firewall performs the similar function but in a virtual environment and for virtual machine (VM). In a broader term, a virtual firewall security solution is a software that manages and controls communication between virtual machine in a virtual ecosystem.

These network application works in coordination with switches and servers in a similar fashion as a physical firewall security solution. Virtual firewall has several benefits. It efficiently from controls and manages traffic to a virtual machine. Additionally, these software solution are inexpensive and are portable in nature as it easily moves with virtual machine cloud to cloud. Therefore such solution are better for small and mid- size organization. The virtual firewall security is also easy to upgrade and maintain.

A virtual firewall security solution functions in the form of two different type of modes namely hypervisor mode and bridge mode. The bridge mode, like traditional firewall system monitors and controls incoming and outgoing traffic for a virtual machine on the other hand in a hypervisor mode, the virtual firewall operates in isolation from the real, actual network and manages the virtual machine’s incoming and outgoing traffic.

There exist some amount of difference between a virtual firewall and physical or hardware firewall. A hardware firewall are tangible equipment that can be procured from any electrical shop. These machine or equipment consist of servers and switches and they work external to the operating system. Mostly, they are not in-built in a system. The biggest disadvantage of a hardware firewall security solution is that they take up lot of physical space and are more expensive in comparison to virtual firewall security solution. small and medium enterprises is also driving the market. The virtual firewalls security market is expected to witness strong innovation which will expand the market opportunity. Next generation firewall solution will combine the virtual and hardware firewall together to provide comprehensive security to all type of data.