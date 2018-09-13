Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Form W-2 Reporting Updates for 2018” attendees will Understand steps to take now to prevent or reduce filing problems and errors and how to handle special filing situations. How to verify employee name/number combinations, and how to file the

forms electronically as well as on paper. The event will be held LIVE on

Wednesday, Sep 26, from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM, EST / 12:00 AM to 01:30 AM PST.

A major task of Payroll departments is providing W-2 Forms to employees and to the Social Security Administration. The Forms must be correct, complete, and filed on time or the employer may face stiff penalties. Since 2017, the due date for filing W-2 Forms with the Social Security Administration was moved up to January 31. This also means that the dates for making corrections with reduced penalties have also been accelerated.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Expert Patrick Haggerty is a tax practitioner, author, and educator. His work experience includes non-profit organization management, banking, manufacturing accounting, and tax practice. He began teaching accounting at the college level in 1988. He is licensed as an Enrolled Agent by the U. S. Treasury to represent taxpayers at all administrative levels of the IRS and is a Certified Management Accountant.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• How Social Security resources can be used to prepare, submit, and correct W-2 forms

• Due dates for filing and furnishing 2018 W-2 Forms and penalties for non-compliance

• Penalties for late or incorrect W-2 Forms: Due diligence procedures to avoid penalties

• Actions to take before year-end to avoid employee information errors

• Forms W-2 and W-3 line by line: What goes in all those boxes?

• What those special Box 12 codes are all about and why they must be correct

• Changes for 2018 made to Forms W-2 and W-3

• The common W-2 errors, how to avoid them and how to correct them

• What to do when an employee’s name or tax ID number is incorrect

• Methods to reconcile to Forms 941 and what to do if differences are discovered

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/form-w-2-reporting-updates-for-2018?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings

state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com