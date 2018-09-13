NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) Has NAC Higher Learning Institute Course on Offer

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (September 13, 2018) – NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) is a high-quality Aero Consultation service provider that is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Some of the most skilled and experienced Aerospace professionals manage NAC’s operations in Aero structure, MRO, Avionics and various other key international industries in Aerospace. It has a NAC Higher Learning Institute Course on offer for businesses.

Its program includes Higher Learning Institute Course that consists of Root Cause Analysis for Aero-Engineer. The program has been designed to develop interpersonal skills in undergraduate students for problem solving abilities before they join the aviation sector. The course exposes trainees to different situations in the domain of aerospace. The course instructor is accredited internationally and comes with a lot of experience.

Its program also consists of Technical Documentation for Aero-Technician. The course aims at developing trainees and helping them understand aerospace quality drawing, specification and documents. The content of the course comprises of first article inspection, aviation buy-off, technical English and more. The course instructor happens to be an expert in aviation and is based in the Middle East for over 7 years.

NADI AERO CONSULTANTS is a customer centric company and its approach is marked by dynamic and forward thinking. In the Aerospace Consultants industry, it aims to set a Value Creation benchmark for every associate and customer. It runs its business at every benchmark level and ensures competitiveness. The organization has classified its business into Aerospace Technical Engagement Training and ISO9001 & AS9100 Certification and System Compliance Services.

Powered by a team of Aerospace Consultants who are dedicated and completely focused in driving businesses forward, NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC) offers sustainable value to customers. The organization focuses on value creation for each associate and customer.

The programs of NADI AERO CONSULTANTS for Aerospace Training include interactive modules such as Precision in Aircraft Manufacturing, AS 9100 Training and Certification, Aerospace Documentation & Quality, Human Factor in Aviation / Manufacturing, ISO 9001 Training and Certification, Quality Management in Aviation, Work Package Bidding and Tendering, Best Aviation Lay Up & Drilling Practice and more.

The company offers Aircraft Workshop Technology, Root Cause Analysis for Manufacturing and Quality Engineers, First Part Qualification, First Article Inspection and many other services that let customers get the right exposure to the Aerospace industry. People who wish to know about NAC can check out its official website or have a look at its social pages on platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn to keep abreast of the latest services being offered by the company.

About NADI AERO CONSULTANTS (NAC)

