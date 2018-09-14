China Online Food Delivery Services Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 7.2% Over the Forecast Period

China has room for the growth of food delivery service providers backed by the growth of the hospitality industry, developing infrastructure, faster development, and expansion of the cities. China has a highly competitive environment for the food delivery services, which is led by Meituanwaimai that accounted for 32.2% market share in 2016. China Online Food Delivery Services market outlook also includes new business models, technological advancements and capital investment as the key strategies adopted by the major players for a significant expansion of business in developed and as well as in developing countries across the globe. In 2018, the global smart home market will Surpass USD 70 billion, the market share of China will reach 32%. In the long run, the smart home market will be unquestionably the order of hundreds of millions.

Moreover, advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data and the rapid development of the ultra-broadband network will further boost the demand of Online Food Delivery Services in China.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, China online food delivery services market can be segmented as follows:

By Business Model

• Order Focused Food Delivery System

• Logistics Focused Food Delivery System

• Full Service Food Delivery System

By Platform

• Web Based

• Application Based

By Food Source

• Restaurants and Food Outlets

• Grocery Stores

• Supermarkets

By Payment method

• Online Payment

• Cash On Delivery (COD)

Further, for the in-depth analysis, China Online Food Delivery Services Market Analysis encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as Meituan Waimai, Ele.me, ENJOY, Home-Cook, Daojia, Grab, Food Panda, Just Eat, Grub Hubetc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the China Online Food Delivery Services market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

