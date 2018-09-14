Citizen Eco Drive Nylon Strap BM8475-00F Watch: The Comfort lies in the Strap of this Chap

Here is one piece from the Citizen Eco-Drive Nylon Strap BM8475-00F Watch. The all black watch shares a bracelet with certain Citizen Nighthawk models. The look is highly angular and sporty, which makes for an interesting combination with the face which has style cues from mid-20th-century formal watches. Dull hands pointing at large dull squares number markers is a look not typically found in all black watches.

It is what I would picture a Movado Museum Face watch to look like if it was at all legible for telling time. Apart from that, the usual quartz analog watch features are present looked cool 100-meter water resistant,42mm dial size, and all in all a matte finish. The hands and hour markers are luminous enough to be seen in the dark though the calendar is not.

What is a thing to talk about is the comfortable nylon strap, which grips to the wrist and doesn’t let it get loose and move around the wrist. The tight grip is airy enough to allow any irritation.

Citizen made the right decision to keep the Eco-Drive Nylon Strap BM8475-00F Watch’s, face free from too much clutter. The second’s hand is intentionally kept a darker color as to not take away from the face. Further, the date window is placed well, not disrupting symmetry too much. Inside the watch is a Citizen Eco Drive Paradex Men’s Watch movement, that as most of you know is light powered, meaning you never need a battery? I have owned several watches that contain this movement and have generally good things to say about them. They hold charges for a long time, and just need to be in sun or room light everyone occasionally to maintain good time. The movements are hardy and can take a beating too.

All in all this watch makes a difference in its simplicity and comfort ability.

Bottom line: A sturdy watch without any hassle of reading complicated dials and sub dials but merely wear it to show the design with its smartness in looks as well as operations. A Japanese Citizen Watches Online with an in-house built quartz movement makes it all the more attractive.