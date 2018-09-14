Global Power Generation Rental Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2025

Power generator rental market refers to the service market in which generator are available on rental basis for power generation purposes. This is an emerging market for developing and underdeveloped countries where power shortages is a major issue, and are slowly gaining popularity in these countries and regions. Power is an essential component for the enhancement of any country or economy and plays a vital role in development of the society. Generator rental is a relatively viable option for power generation in cases of power outages or in case of excessive demand for power. All the sectors of society at some point depend on these rental generators for their power requirements. These generators cater wide range of power demands whether from a single house or society or from a major event or from a power intensive industry.

The major driving factor behind the growth of power generator rental market is the rising electricity demand along with increased power outages which is a common problem especially in developed and under-developed countries. In the emerging markets the void between the demand for power and the pace of investment in new power generation capacities and in replacement of existing power infrastructure has resulted in the frequent outages and power cuts. This delay in the installation of new capacities mainly due to the capital constraints in these regions along with ageing infrastructures has become a key factor for this market.

Power Generators Market to Witness High Demand from End Users such as Oil & Gas & Mining Sectors

Power generator rental market are classified on the basis of generator rating as up to 100 KVA generator rating which are majorly used in residential and smaller commercial applications, 101- 500 KVA generator rating which found application in large commercial complexes, large-scale events, and smaller industrial sector, 501- 1000 KVA generator rating which is primarily used for medium to large scale industrial applications, and above 1000 KVA generator rating which are used in utilities and large scale industrial applications. The power generator rental can be classified based upon the fuel type as diesel and natural gas generators. The power generator rental market can also be segregated based upon end-user segment as: utilities, oil & gas, mining, construction, events, others.

The power generator rental market is very fragmented market. The market has only few global players, while the presence of regional and local players is high in this market. Major players in the power generator rental market include Aggreko PLC, APR Energy, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco AB., and United Rentals, Inc.