MainConcept Announces Multi-Platform ProRes Decoding SDK

Aachen, Germany – September 14, 2018 – MainConcept, a leading provider of video codec technology, today announced the release of a multi-platform SDK enabling application developers to ingest Apple ProRes video from MOV and MXF containers in any workflow.

Apple ProRes has become one of the most frequently used intermediate formats in media production. The ProRes bitstream syntax was published as SMPTE RDD-36 in 2015. MainConcept is the first company to introduce a professional SDK for licensing, that allows ingest and real-time playback of ProRes content on all major platforms.

While ProRes video is originally stored in QuickTime (MOV) containers, SMPTE recently published RDD-44 which allows ProRes to be carried in MXF, making it perfectly suited for professional production workflows. The MainConcept ProRes Decoder SDK supports ingesting from both container formats for use in transcoding, editing and playback applications. The SDK is available for Windows, macOS and Linux platforms.

“MainConcept is always striving to be on the forefront of new codec standards,” said Deacon Johnson, SVP Global Sales – Technology Licensing for MainConcept. “We”re very happy to be implementing ProRes decoding in our SDK. MainConcept SDKs provide the perfect framework to add new Codecs, and ProRes was frequently requested by our customers. Now we are able to offer native ingest of ProRes. The fact that ProRes can also be included in MXF underlines the significance of this format in the professional production space.”

For more information about MainConcept ProRes Decoder SDK, please visit https://www.mainconcept.com/prores-decoder

The MainConcept ProRes Decoder SDK and other codec packages are available for licensing soon. Contact us for a free evaluation trial.

About MainConcept

MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, transcoding applications and plugins serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. MainConcept is headquartered in Aachen, Germany and is a subsidiary of NeuLion, LLC. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

