Tetrahydronaphthalene Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Tetrahydronaphthalene is a bicyclic hydrocarbon used as a constituent in petroleum and coal tar. Also called tetralin, tetrahydronaphthalene is produced by catalytic hydrogenation of naphthalene. It is largely used for the production of 1-Naphthol, an intermediate for insecticide carbaryl. Tetrahydronaphthalene is tarnished with air in the liquid phase to produce naphthalene ketone or tetralin alcohol. After dehydrogenation, naphthalene ketone is used in the production of alpha naphthol.

Tetrahydronaphthalene is used in coal liquefaction and as a substitute to turpentine in paints and waxes. Corynebacterium sp. strain C125 helps in degradation of tetralin by using pyrolis tehnology. Naphthalene is transformed into tetralin in the presence of activated carbon supported molybdenum carbides. Dehydrogenation of tetralin by microwave heating in the presence of platinum-supported activated carbon is a widely adopted technology for the manufacture of tetrahydronaphthalene.

Based on application, the tetrahydronaphthalene market can be segmented into paints & coatings, chemistry & chemical engineering, pesticides, heat carrier, and others. Tetrahydronaphthalene is used in high-grade paints to improve smoothness and gloss. Tetralin is a high boiling-point solvent; therefore, it is highly used in the manufacture of lubricants and alpha-Tetralone. It is also considered an important raw material for synthesizing high-temperature heat carrier. The compound is commonly used as a solvent for fats, oils, resins, and waxes.

In terms of geography, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region of the tetrahydronaphthalene market due to the constant increase in demand for tetrahydronaphthalene in agriculture and chemical industries. Economic and operational benefits of using tetrahydronaphthalene in lubricants & greases and paints & coatings are also anticipated to act as key factors boosting the tetrahydronaphthalene market. The usage of tetrahydronaphthalene is further projected to increase in the near future owing to the continuous technological developments in the field of dye-carrier applications and plastics fabrication, degreasing and cleaning, electronic chemicals, specialty solvents, coatings, coal flotation, and certain fuels.

Key players operating in the tetrahydronaphthalene market include Chemieliva Pharmaceutical, Sigma Aldrich, Henkel, CM Fine Chemicals, and BOC Sciences.

