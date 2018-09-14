Volatile Organic Compounds Recovery System Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Volatile organic compounds are lighter compounds of crude, which get evaporated during loading operations or when carrying high-volatility crude. The vapor in the cargo needs to be vented out into the atmosphere to restrict any pressures in the tank, which could reach dangerous limits. Volatile organic compounds needs to be recovered and emitted into the atmosphere in large volumes during the loading of oil shuttle tankers from the oil field. The recovery of these volatile organic compounds are done with the help of system known as volatile organic compounds recovery systems.

The volatile organic compounds recovery system market can be segmented based on processes to recover volatile organic compounds, application, and region. Based on process, the volatile organic compounds recovery system market is segmented into volatile organic compounds re-absorption and volatile organic compounds reliquefaction. The volatile organic compounds re-absorption process separates the volatile organic compounds and the vapor returns back to the cargo. The volatile organic compounds reliquefaction process utilizes coolant, refrigeration units, and preheating techniques to recover volatile organic compounds. Volatile organic compounds recovery systems are employed in gas recovery in the oil & gas fields. They are used at crude oil shipping terminals and in gas stations. Volatile organic compounds recovery systems are also utilized, to a lesser extent for industrial purposes.

Benefits of utilizing volatile organic compounds recovery systems are that volatile organic compounds, if recovered systematically, can be reused, which saves money. Volatile organic compounds recovery systems are likely to restrict emission of harmful gases in the environment when used efficiently. Thus, these systems have compelling advantages over alternative recovery methods such as low temperature condensation or carbon adsorption for industrial purposes.

In terms of region, countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and U.A.E are leading the volatile organic compounds recovery system market due to increased oil & gas activities in the region. North America is emerging in the global market for volatile organic compounds recovery system due to the recent discovery of new oil & gas fields in the region. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan are also anticipated to present growth opportunities for the volatile organic compounds recovery system market due to the increased demand for energy. Countries in Europe such as the U.K., Norway, and Sweden have increased their oil and gas activities, which in turn is likely to boost the volatile organic compounds recovery system market are expected to grow. In Latin America, Mexico is projected to witness an increase in demand for volatile organic compounds recovery systems due its large investments in the Gulf of Mexico for oil & gas exploration activities. Africa is also estimated to witness an increase in demand for volatile organic compounds recovery systems.

Key market players operating in the volatile organic compounds recovery system market are Wartsila, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., MTN Inc., and Statoil.

