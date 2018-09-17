Islamic Clothing Becomes Effortless Thanks to SHUKR

While the competition for Islamic clothing is strong, SHUKR continues to distinguish itself by showing Muslim women they do not have to substitute modesty for style.

The rise of hijab fashion bloggers and Muslim targeted clothing lines raises a question many modest dressers (Muslims especially) have been struggling with: are modesty and beauty able to co-exist?

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “However, even when dressing up for special occasions, Muslim women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing.”

SHUKR provides appropriate Islamic Clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

Traditional pieces of Islamic Clothing, such as long, loose-fitting dresses, are also available, and are providing to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty. SHUKR also offers various dresses that provide beautiful solutions to evening wear. Their range of abaya gowns vary from being designed with lavishly embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some of the pieces are subtle, while others are rendered in brightly colored fabric and lace. They all have one thing in common however – a modest fit any hijabi would approve of.

“It’s important for Muslims in the west to feel comfortable in what they wear, and it is our goal to help them to do so,” says Sillwood.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukronline.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.shukronline.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com