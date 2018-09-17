Tamana and FDCI harness the power of inclusion at its annual fashion show titled “Unity in Diversity”, co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi

Tamana along with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised its annual fashion show on September 15, titled “Unity in Diversity”, co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi.

The event commenced with a live heart warming performance by Diwakar of Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs and H.E. Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The show began with an inclusion walk where Ms. Patricia Hiramatsu, wife of H.E. Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu,H.E. Ms. Harinder Singh Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia and H.E. Ms. Joanna Kempkers, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India walked the ramp.

The children of Tamana exuded confidence while walking along with the models wearing ensembles created by FDCI designers – 11.11 CellDsgn, Alpana Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Pratap Singh, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rimzim Dadu, along with other designers – Asha Gautam by Gautam Gupta and Asha Rani Gupta, Ridhi Arora and Namita Bansal.

What made this years’ event extra special is that for the first time the ensembles designed and manufactured by the differently-abled at the sublimation unit at Tamana’s Skill Development Centre debuted on the catwalk.The evening concludedwith Tamana Chona, dressed in Amit Aggarwal, expressing her gratitude to the distinguished audience at the show along with actress Soundarya Sharma in Alpana Neeraj ensemble.