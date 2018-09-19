APAC held the largest market share in the 3D Camera Market

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the 3D Camera Market and is anticipated to reach $3.8 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 17.06%. Increased demand for virtual reality or augmented reality has intensified the development of the new 3D cameras for the smartphones and other consumer electronics segment in the APAC region. Also, increased adoption of home automation and virtual reality applications have been providing lucrative growth opportunities to the 3D digital camera market in this region. The key applications includes general photography, gaming, healthcare, automotive, and industrial, among others.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report

The value addition in the chain starts from the procurement of primary components such as image sensors, illumination units, computing or driver electronics, optics and interface components and secondary components such as casing, storage, mountings and so on. These components are either procured directly from the component manufacturers, or through third party component suppliers.

The procured components are then integrated by the 3D Camera module manufacturers. Some of the established players of the market such as Sony Corp, Samsung and so on, have their in-house manufacturing facilities for the prominent components of 3D cameras such as image sensors, optics and driver or image processor units. These players are the suppliers as well as the consumers of 3D camera modules for consumer electronic products such as digital cameras, gaming consoles, smartphones and so on.

The R&D activities of 3D cameras are analyzed to be at component as well as at modular levels. The major point of focus for research and development at the component level are conducted for image sensors, lens, image processors and illumination units. At the modular level, a big part of the research is focused onto the compatibility of various components working as an individual system and optimized on the basis of end use.

The 3D cameras used in automotive, medical, industrials and other verticals are not directly used, and are instead integrated as a key image acquisition component in various systems, designed with respect to the application or industry. These are generally 3D camera modules, which are further procured for manufacturing systems such as ADAS and collision avoidance systems for automobiles, vision guided industrial robots and AGVs for industrial sectors, surgical robots and 3D laparoscopic equipment for medical and high end 3D imaging systems for scientific study and research applications.

The growing drone mapping market, particularly in North America and Europe, will play a big role in this market in future.

The advancement in home automation and virtual reality applications will open up new vistas for 3D cameras. Moreover, the automated operations in industries such as food and beverages, chemical and so on, have started integrating 3D cameras with robotics arms, which will further fuel the market for 3D cameras in the future.

The rising market for machine vision for industrial robotics as well as significant propulsion of the professional photography markets in the APAC and American Market will positively drive the market in the next few years.

The adoption of 3D cameras in medium range smartphones from purely high end smartphones, particularly in Europe and North America, is likely to drive the market. The declining price of these smartphones will play a major role in the growth of this market.

The favorable policies in the industrial automation market in Europe, Germany in particular, will drive the growth in this market as the use of 3D cameras to improve safety in industrial robotics rises.

Key players of 3D Camera Market:

Panasonic is the leading player in 3D camera market. The company being pioneer in 3D camera has also remained as the dominant player with constant product launches and developments.

The market however, remains consolidated, occupying 40% share that comprises mostly of local and regional players prominently from Asia-Pacific nations. These small scale players have entered the market significantly due to their low cost offerings for not so demanding applications.

3D Camera Market Report is segmented as indicated below.

3D Camera Market By Product Type:

1.Smartphones

2.Tablets

3.Professional Cameras

4.Hobbyist Cameras

5.Others

3D Camera Market By Technology

1.Time of Flight

2.Stereo Vision

3.Structured Light

3D Camera Market By Application

1.General Photography

2.Gaming

3.Health-care

4.Automotive

5.Industrial

6.Others

3D Camera Market By Entropy

