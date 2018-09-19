Jet Lag Therapy Market Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2025

Jet lag is a group of various symptoms shown by physiologic alterations that occur when the body is shifted into a new time zone. Travel tiredness and exhaustion is a more complex addition of various physiologic, psychological, and environmental factors that arise during an individual trip, collecting over the course of a season. Jet lag has been observed in pilots, air travelers, cabin crew members, physicians, and athletes. The effect of travel between various continents and extensive travel by passengers can result in physiologic upset and a complicated set of mental and physical symptoms. Currently, there is a culture of disregard and lack of knowledge regarding the negative effects of jet lag on the performance and well-being of a person. In addition, the key physiologic metric that guides jet lag treatment is difficult, and thus make limitations to therapeutics available today. Jet lag is a common problem for many air travelers. Currently, there is no standard definition of this disorder, but most studies include symptoms of weakness, fatigue, decreased daytime alertness, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, daytime sleepiness, and lack of energy after a long flight. Jet lag disorder is generally temporary and usually does not need medication and treatment. Within few days the condition often improves although sometimes symptoms last longer. However, if an air traveler is continuously bothered by jet lag, medications or light therapy to improve jet lag may be prescribed by a doctor.

The global jet lag therapy market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been categorized into prescription medication, jet lag wearable devices and light box, and melatonin and herbal medication. The melatonin and herbal medication segment holds the largest share of the jet lag therapy market due to increasing incidence of jet lag globally. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into athletics, journalists & bloggers, business executives, pilot & cabin crew, and other travelers. The business executives segment held the largest share of the market due to excessive traveling of business persons from one region to another on business.

Geographically, the jet lag therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., etc.), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, etc.), and Middle East &Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, etc.). North America is the leading market for jet lag therapy in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The U.S. holds the largest share of the market in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging markets, which are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Strong growth in these regions is attributed to increasing air travelers, rising health care industries, and increase in government investment to develop health care infrastructure. The jet lag therapy market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about jet lag and its therapy.

Other factors that drive the jet lag therapy market are rising number of air travelers, convenience of direct purchase, high adoption and acceptance in developing markets, and innovations and developments in therapy. The market is also experiencing certain restraints such as stiff competition among existing players, high possibilities of substance abuse and addiction, complications and severity involved in taking wrong medications due to misdiagnosis or incorrect self-diagnosis, and lack of awareness among the population in developing and underdeveloped economies.

Major players operating in the jet lag therapy market include Ayo (Novalogy), The Litebook Company Ltd., Lumie, Lucimed S.A., Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV.

