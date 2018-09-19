Transform and Find Spiritual Peace with Vagabond Temple’s Yoga and Meditation Retreats

Vagabond Temple’s retreats offer five days up to two months of meditation and yoga. Students will engage in deep self-exploration and learn yogic traditions and practices that can help them integrate spirituality into their daily lives.

[KEP, 19/09/2018] – According to the United Nations, over two billion people worldwide practiced yoga and meditation in 2016. This was because many practitioners benefit from the mental, physical, and spiritual effects it may provide.

Those who enjoy yoga and meditation may want to find more peaceful retreats away from the bustle of the city that their local yoga studio cannot provide. In Kep, Cambodia, Vagabond Temple offers yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices in a tranquil retreat center along the coastline.

Vagabond Temple’s Teachings

Vagabond Temple’s retreats empower students to break free from their habits and daily routines and face challenges with strength and clarity from one’s deepest true self. Its teachers instill this on students through their principles and teachings, including:

• Asana (Yoga postures)

• Meditation

• Spiritual Philosophy

• Self-awareness

• Pranayama

• Energetic anatomy

• Nutrition

• Self-practice

• Community living

Pre-booking, Amenities, and Accommodation

Vagabond Temple requires its students to pre-book their stay and offers some of the most affordable rates in Cambodia and South East Asia. The prices include the daily retreat program, three healthy vegan meals a day, unlimited water, tea, and snacks, and full use of the house facilities. The price varies on the number of days students are staying. Students must book for a minimum of five days and a maximum of 50 days.

Accommodations, special courses, and healing sessions are not included in the retreat prices. Students may choose to stay in the retreat center’s bungalows for an extra fee or find their own accommodation nearby. Additional healing sessions such as detoxes, Reiki courses, and personal life coaching are subject to availability.

About Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple is a spiritual home for healthy living, transformation, and peace. Based in Kep, Cambodia, students undergo rejuvenating and transformative meditation and yoga retreats that incorporate a wide array of spiritual styles.

For more information, visit https://www.vagabondtemple.com/ today.