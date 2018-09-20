Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 Available in New Report

Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing emission and safety regulations in automotive industries and the growing use of downsized engine in vehicles are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market.

However, the rising manufacturing cost of oxygen sensors because of the rising cost of chemicals such as titanium and zirconium work as a constraint in the growth of the market. The oxygen sensor is basically a device that is used to measure the percentage of the oxygen in a gas or a liquid being analyzed.

In an automobile, the oxygen sensor is used to measure the amount of oxygen in the exhaust gas in vehicles internal combustion engine. A functioning oxygen sensor ensures that the engine is running inefficient condition because the sensor keeps track of vehicle emissions and alerts when emissions are too excessive in the case when the vehicle is not running properly.

The oxygen sensor is situated in the powertrain system & exhaust, which measures the air-to-fuel ratio in the exhaust and maintain the health of the powertrain system and helps in increasing the overall life of the vehicle. Since powertrain has a variable operating temperature range, therefore, in case of oxygen sensor damage, replacement is a big issue.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Heated

Unheated

Titania

Others

By Application:

Powertrain

Exhaust

Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Control

Telematics

Others

By Vehicle:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Fujikura LTD, Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectra Premium Industries Inc, NGK Spark Plug CO., Ltd, Walker Products, Inc., Facet Srl, ERA SPA, Meat & Doria S.r.l., Analytical Industries Inc, Shaanxi Fortune Industries Co. Ltd, Oxigraf, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

