Nuclear Plant Life Extension (PLEX) Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis : Ken Research

Ken Research’s Nuclear Plant Life Extension (Plex) Market, Update 2018 – Global Market Size, Average Cost, Trends, And Key Country Analysis To 2030 will facilitate in decision – making by providing data in the nuclear FLEX market. It will enable in making business strategies by understanding the trends existing in the market and thus leverage the study in positioning in such way to gain market advantage. The report will further enable in identifying key partners and business development partners to maximize the growth in the PLEX industry. The market players in the PLEX market who are the key players are Areva, SNC-Lavalin, Doosan-Babcock, Bechtel, Hatch Ltd, Aecon, EDF, Rosatom Group, Westinghouse, Kansai Electric, Kyushu electric and Kepco Plant Service and Engineering.

The last few years have seen very few new nuclear plants being built. It becomes financially feasible and sensible to extend the operating life of existing nuclear plants since it is profitable in terms of finances and resources that way. The report concentrates on the trends followed by the nuclear plants in extending their life cycle of plants of nine key player countries- United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Spain, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Japan and Republic of Korea.

Due to financial feasibility of extending the life of the plant over building a new one, the scope for the PLEX market is huge in its potential. The United States has the largest number of reactors while Europe has the largest number of old reactors currently. Depending on the country and its rules, the period of validity of the license varies while the average technical life spans for 40 years. However, they can operate for 60 years, or even to 100 years as long as their maintenance and timely replacement of faulty parts are carried out periodically. But in common it is observed that these plants function longer than their validity of licenses. Many reactors even when unfit to function continue to do so without renewing due to the high value of depreciating nuclear assets. Keeping the environment and its sustainability in context, it becomes essential to study the safety of the reactors and audit them with regard to their lifetime. For the government, PLEX is equally attractive since it gives them extended time to invest in low carbon technologies and maximise savings from nuclear electricity generation. Unless the extra profits from FLEX are directed towards funding new reactors, the whole process might delay introduction of new build.

