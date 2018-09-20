Offers Galore @Growels 101 Mall this Ganpati Festival

It’s raining offers at Growel’s mall this September. There is something or the other for all the shopaholics to grab themselves a chance to win exciting prizes. Shop for 2500/- and get movie tickets, food vouchers, salon & spa vouchers. Enjoy the festive period with your family with these great offers.

Where: Growels 101 Mall, Kandivali East

When: Ongoing till 30th September

Call: 022-66993001