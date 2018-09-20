Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market is projected to Reflect 4.4% CAGR throughout 2017-2026

With mounting instances of genetic diseases, demand for therapeutic measures have witnessed a hike, as no effective procedures exist that provide effective treatment of genetic or rare inflammatory diseases. Chromosomal changes primarily influence prevalence of these diseases. In a bid to curtail the disease prevalence, several pharmaceutical industries have been taking efforts to make advancements in relevant drugs as well as therapeutic methods. For example, new treatment options are being developed by researchers for geriatric and pediatric patients suffering from Still’s disease, which is a rare disease linked with the inflammation of joints.

Doctors are stepping up their efforts by creating awareness among the patients with regard to benefits of anti-inflammatory drugs, which have been deemed effective in the prevention and control of rare inflammatory diseases. Currently, there is rapid increase in the demand for authorized effective treatments of the rare inflammatory diseases.

The OOPD (Office of Orphan Products Development) has been offering incentives to drug companies, supporting the development of treatment methods for these diseases. National Institutes of Health (NIH) are providing immense support for improving patients’ health, by focusing mainly on the development of new treatment methods. Collaborative projects are being initiated by NIH in order to examine the common causes and effects of related diseases.

Significant findings from report show that the global market for rare inflammatory disease treatment will increase at an assessed 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report also anticipates that by 2026-end, rare inflammatory disease treatment worth nearly US$ 15,960.8Mn will be witnessed across the globe.

Increasing Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases to Create Opportunities for New Therapies

Several group of scientists have associated cytokine IL-23 with treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, which in turn is creating new ways of development for therapies. Researchers have identified a fundamental molecular mechanism essential to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The action of pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-23, depends on the organizational stimulation of its receptor, namely IL-23R.

Moreover, the occurrence of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases is increasing on a rapid pace. Globally, an approximate number of 125 million populace are affected by psoriasis and around 100 million by rheumatoid arthritis annually. The presence of inflammatory bowel infections such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is increasing at an alarming rate in formerly unaffected fragments of the world.

Key Takeaways from Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Report for Estimated Period, 2017-2026

In terms of revenue, North America will remain the largest market for rare inflammatory disease treatment market, closely followed by Europe. Nearly half value share of the market is held by rare inflammatory disease treatment sales in North America and Europe collectively. APEJ will also bolt onto a largest market revenue share, by registering a relatively faster expansion than Europe in the market through 2026.

On the basis of indication, ulcerative colitis are likely to remain considerably larger than that of the other segments.

The lion’s share in the global market for rare inflammatory disease treatment is contributed by biologics segment.

Oral care & Hospital Pharmacies will observe fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key market players outlined by the report is inclusive of Pfizer, Inc., Allergan Plc, Valeant, Johnson & Johnson, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Abbvie, Abbott Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.