Hydrogen Market 2017: Global Forecast to 2024

The new Hydrogen Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the hydrogen and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the hydrogen market includes Air Liquide, Air Products, Air Water, Linde Industrial Gas, Messer, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Yingde Gases. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing use of hydrogen in petroleum industries to process crude oil into refined fuels, and for eliminating impurities, such as sulphur, from this fuel is driving the growth of the hydrogen market. Also, growing demand from various end-use industries such as metals, glass industry, semiconductor, and chemical will further trigger the growth and growing awareness towards reducing the carbon footprint on earth is further adding impetus growth to the market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of hydrogen.

Market Segmentation

The broad hydrogen market has been sub-grouped into type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Hydrogen Gas

• Liquid Hydrogen

By Application

• General Industry

• Refining

• Metal Working

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for hydrogen in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

