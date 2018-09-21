Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2018 key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis

OTN is a set of network elements that are connected using optical fiber links. This network provides functions, including the data transportation, switching, multiplexing, supervision, management, and monitoring of client channels carrying client signals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Optical Transport Network Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An OTN uses different technologies such as WDM and SONET/SDH and allows the passing of data packets from the source to the recipient, along minimum-hop transmission paths. These routers are connected through optical interfaces, offering bandwidth speeds up to 100 Gbit/s over distances of around 40 km. These interfaces have created a transparent, hierarchical network that can be used for both WDM devices and time-division multiplexing (TDM) devices.

The worldwide market for Optical Transport Network Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

ADVA Optical networking

Aliathon Technology

Ciena Corporation

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical Switch

Optical Transport Equipment

Optical Packet Platform

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Institutions

Government

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Optical Transport Network Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Optical Transport Network Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Optical Transport Network Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Optical Transport Network Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Optical Transport Network Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Optical Transport Network Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Optical Transport Network Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



