Parryware brings back ‘Loo Break’ campaign with Halkaa

Parryware, India’s contemporary bathroom solutions brand has brought back its clutter breaking campaign‘Parryware Loo Break’ but with a twist. Building on the success of its maiden campaign, the brand has collaborated with filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda’s movie Halkaa for its second edition to deliver the communication in the immersive environment of cinema. The attempt is in line with the Parryware’s endeavour to own the toilet segment.

The campaign once again breaks the conventional advertising and is positioned as the first commercial in the interval break across 170+ PVR cinemas in 35 cities, ensuring complete attention of the viewers.

Commenting on the campaign launch, KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd said, “Given the fragmented segment that the brand operates in, bathroom as a category is yet to be claimed and consumers hardly pay attention to multiple brands that they come across in a day during different environments. Post the success of our first ‘Loo Break campaign, the second phase of is aimed at strengthening brand’s popularity in the market, building continuity and increasing audience interaction in the most unique way making Parryware synonymous with loo breaks.”

Parryware has been actively working toward ending the issue of open defecation in India. The brand’s association with bollywood movie- Halkaa, which takes on the challenge of ‘Open Defecation’ in India,is yet another attempt in the same direction. This unique partnership is extended to cinemas, retail outlets and digital space; and is another of brand’s cross industry associations.

Apart from this, the brand is promoting the partnership & new product launches through innovative POS at more than 2000 dealer & retailer stores across India.

