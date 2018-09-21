Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Cloud technologies have become more and more predominant in the technology world over the last few years due to shift towards SaaS based solutions and continuous growth in the cloud data storage. Both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are shifting towards cloud platforms because of key benefits it provides like self-service provisioning, elasticity and pay-per use that can be availed by both businesses and end users. cloud storage, hybrid cloud, cloud migration services, Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), cloud orchestration, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Video as a Service (VaaS), multi-cloud management, cloud analytics, cloud storage, Wi – Fi as a Service are the top 10 cloud technologies. These Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Presently, organizations are aggressively shifting towards cloud technologies as it helps in lowering costs, increases operations scalability, productivity and increases flexibility. Faster deployment, mobility, lower total cost of ownership, scalability, agility, increasing demand for interoperability between cloud services and existing systems and business continuity are the major drivers for adoption of various cloud technologies. Migration to cloud technologies helps organizations to move their assets such as databases, platforms, email, infrastructure and applications on the cloud. It reduces the costs, increases operations, and recovery, and manages other mission-critical tasks. Among Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market, multi-cloud management is increasing rapidly due to increasing need for agility and automation in businesses. Moreover, due to rapid adoption of the hybrid cloud among the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has opened doors to the new growth opportunities especially in the multi-cloud management market, thus boosting overall cloud technologies market.

Among the Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market, disaster recovery as a service and hybrid cloud market are the largest and fastest growing markets. Hybrid cloud is used in various application telecommunication, information technology, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare & life sciences. Among all these banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) will hold the maximum market share. Disaster recovery as a Service includes various solutions and services such as easy accessibility, data synchronization, and online viewing. It also helps in retrieving and restoration of data during downtime or failures such as human error, power outage, and natural catastrophe. Wi – Fi as a service is a cloud managed Wi Fi service delivered to the end-user under a subscription-based pricing model. It is helpful to SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises for effective collaboration between teams spread across different locations. Also Wi Fi-as a service offers features such as centralized management and remote trouble shooting. Growing demand of end-to-end visibility and faster deployment are driving the growth of the Wi – Fi as a service market.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Top 10 Cloud Technologies Market. Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market :

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29240

Top 10 cloud technologies can be classified on basis of solutions, service types, applications, end-users vertical and regions. On basis of end users top 10 cloud technologies can be classified into banking and finance, healthcare, automobile telecom and information technology, manufacturing, government and others. Among these banking and finance is expected to have a highest growth rate during forecast period. On basis of region top 10 cloud technologies can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific regions (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. North America holds the largest market share in top 10 cloud technologies market. Asia-Pacific (APAC) accounted for the largest growth rate in the top 10 cloud technologies market.

The key providers of the top 10 cloud technologies include, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Google, Inc., Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Workday, Axcient, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., and SAP.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.