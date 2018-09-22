360 Floor Cleaning Services Reveals Warehouse Floor Cleaning Prices

Atlanta, GA (September 22, 2018) – Owners of warehouses in Atlanta and many other areas of the state of Georgia think about getting professional help for floor cleaning in their warehouse. However, the thing that concerns them is the warehouse floor cleaning prices they will have to pay to get it done. Understanding their need, 360 Floor Cleaning Services reveals the pricing method.

The company says that the cost of warehouse cleaning varies on the basis of a number of factors. It includes the condition like hard to reach areas, stain removal and square footage of the warehouse floor. However, they suggest that a one-time, heavy-duty cleaning might cost somewhere between $0.20 and $2 per square foot for the owners of warehouses.

Most warehouses have concrete floors and to know the estimated cost, warehouse owners can use concrete floor cleaning calculator that they will find on the web offered by some website. For those looking for a weekly cleaning for a warehouse with an area of 75000 square foot, the cost will be somewhere between $2500 and $3500 a month.

Also, warehouse owners looking for concrete floor cleaning services should remember one thing as suggested by 360 Floor Cleaning Services, the larger the warehouse, the lower will be the cost per square foot.

About 360 Floor Cleaning Services:

This company offers monthly and one-time commercial floor cleaning services in Atlanta. They extend their service to commercial properties warehouses and factories.

For more information, please visit https://www.360floorcleaningservice.com/

Media Contact:

360 Floor Cleaning Services, LLC

1100 Peachtree St NE #250, Atlanta, GA 30309

404-913-9082

info@360floorcleaningservice.com

###